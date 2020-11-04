Helen S. Yole

Aug. 7, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Helen S. Yole, 91, formerly of Main Street, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Washington Center in Argyle.

Born on August 7, 1929 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Beatrice Mae (Johnson) Stark.

Helen was one of thirteen students when she graduated from Fort Ann High School.

For 38 years, she was employed in quality control at General Electric. Through hard work and diligence, Helen worked her way to Supervisor. Because she was always fair and supportive of her co-workers, Helen made many lifelong work friends. GE is where she met her best friend and partner in crime, Ruth Archambault.

On February 1, 1964, Helen married her soulmate, Robert Yole. He passed away on February 29, 2020. Through their 56 years of marriage, they shared many wonderful experiences.

Helen loved tending to her flowers and enjoyed her beautiful yard that Robert took such meticulous care. Family was her core. Helen lit up when her grandchildren were in the room. Every Christmas, she made sure that her 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, received a gift. Helen was a caring, selfless woman for all of her children and grandchildren, but she was especially close to "Lefty, Righty and Lefty". Helen had a soft heart along with the softest skin that gave hugs to many friends and family members.

She was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church and many would remember her as working the polls on election day. Finally, Helen was a wonderful cook, especially her chicken, dumplings and gravy meal.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, John Lanfear, her brothers, Allen Stark and Paul "Bud" Stark and her sister, Lilas Bean.

Survivors include her children: Judith Graham, Michael Lanfear and his wife, Mary, Sylvia Ryan and her husband, Douglas, Robin Norton and her husband, Leonard, Robert A. Yole, Jr., Paul Yole and his wife, Amy and April Marine; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her siblings: Marguerite Martell, Dorothy Kubricky and her husband, Richard and William Stark and his wife, Janet; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family sends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Hoffman and his staff and Home Health Aids, Robin and Judith, for the excellent care and compassion give to Helen and her family.

Services will be private due to COVID.

Helen will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert at Seeley Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

Helen's family suggests that memorial donations be made to the C. R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.