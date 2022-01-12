Henry F. Chase

Feb. 26, 1946 - Jan. 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY – Henry F. Chase, 75, passed away on January 6, 2022 at his home.

Born on February 26, 1946 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Henry B. and Elizabeth A. Chase.

Henry graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1964 and from Northeast Institute of Industrial Technology in Boston, MA in 1966.

After graduating, Henry embarked on a career of 42 years in the pulp and paper industry being employed by Kamyr Inc., Finch Paper, and as an independent consultant. Throughout his career Henry was fortunate to travel extensively around the world and 47 states.

As a young man Henry enjoyed many outdoor sports including, swimming, sailing, water skiing, snow skiing, hunting, hiking, fishing, and scuba diving. He also enjoyed helping his father maintain their seven-family apartment building, working his Post Star paper route with 100+ papers, and his most beloved memories working five summers at the Pilot Knob Boat Shop starting at age 16. His lifetime passion was boating on Lake George and the Hudson River.

Henry loved building things and eventually built two houses and finished a third home. Henry also loved carpentry and became a skilled craftsman building high end furniture and cabinetry for many in the area, family, and friends. Henry's greatest pride was building and refinishing projects with his daughter. Together they completely remodeled an 1880 two family home and many smaller projects over the years.

Henry was predeceased by his parents, Henry B. Chase and Elizabeth Albee Chase, his two sisters Mabel Ashline and Mildred "Jean" Crossman, and his twin brother Frederic B. Chase.

He is survived by his daughter Heather J. Chase of East Greenbush; his lifelong friend and first wife, Joanne Major; as well as several nieces, nephews; and very close friends.

Henry's family wants to thank Dr. Thomas Coppens and the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their excellent and compassionate care.

Donations in Henry's memory may be made to the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to North Country Ministry, 23 Circle Avenue, North Creek, NY 12853

Friends may call from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main Street South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m.

Internment at Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, NY will be held at the families' convenience on a later date.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.