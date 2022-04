I met Henry through his "Quality" role with Kamyr; although from Alabama, Henry & I discovered that we had more in common than we had differences. Henry & I maintained a friendship up until his retirement; I kinda lost track of him as I left the company also. Henry was a genuine co-worker and always treated me with with respect and kindness, even though many on Ridge Street, at the time, didn´t not. A good craftsman and a true Kamyr man. My condolences

Blake Whiteside January 8, 2022