Henry (Hank) Edward Hren Jr.

June 18, 1965 - Sept. 17, 2021

JOHNSONVILLE, RENSSELAER COUNTY - On September 17, 2021, my best friend and the love of my life Henry (Hank) Edward Hren Jr., went peacefully to be with our loving God.

He was born in Cooperstown, NY on June 18, 1965 to Henry E. Hren Sr. and Jean Ann Hare. Hank came into the world on Father's Day weekend and was a big surprise to his parents, along with his twin sister Margaret.

Hank grew up in Oneonta, NY. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Oneonta High School. He always talked about his childhood friends and cherished how much of a blessing it was to grow up in a small town. After graduating high school, Hank worked for Brooks Barbeque in Oneonta, NY, learning how to make the perfect barbecue chicken. A year later, Hank attended the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science//History. It was there that Hank and I fell in love. He then went on to graduate from Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy with a Master of Public Administration//Finance. Hank took great joy in his 31-year career as a public servant for New York State, humbly serving as the Budget Director of the Office of Mental Health (OMH) for the past decade.

While Hank enjoyed his career, he took the most pride and joy in his role as a husband and father. He adored everyday activities of family life, taking part in many trips and adventures, and being part of his family's accomplishments. He actively involved himself in his church community, especially in drama productions and going to Word of Life Family Campground. He had many hobbies, including carpentry with his father, avidly watching tv and movies with his family (his favorite being Back to the Future), and playing basketball with his friends and later coaching his children. With his in-laws, Hank learned the skills of a resourceful handyman from his father-in-law Phil, and cherished all the moments of humor, grace, and patience with his mother-in-law Marylou. He treasured family beach vacations to Ocean City, MD, and weekend trips with his family to the cabin, which was being built by Hank, his son Henry, brother-in-law Cary, and nephew Dan, in Decatur, NY. Hank possessed a genuine appreciation for both the big and small things in life. Filled with wisdom beyond his years, Hank revered deep conversations about life and faith with his family and friends. He instilled in his loved ones the importance of family, humility, and truly cherishing every moment. Infectious to all, his humor, sharp mind, gentle love, and joy captivated those who had the honor of knowing him and will be missed dearly by so many. Inspired by his love and the life he lived, his children will carry on his legacy.

Hank was predeceased in death by his older brother, Edward; his mother in law, Marylou Gibson; his niece, Christine Stockwell and two precious babies only known to God.

Hank is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary C. Hren, and his pride and joy, his children, Grace, Henry, Camilla and Rosella Hren. He is also survived by his parents, Henry and Jean Hren; his sisters and brother-in-laws, Mary (Ford) Oxaal; Christella (Michael) Kloecker, his twin sister Margaret (Bradley) Stockwell; and Victoria (Cary) Myers. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Philip H. Gibson; his brother-in-laws, Peter (Karen) Gibson and Robert (Kris) Gibson. Hank's brother-in-laws treated him as one of their own, teaching him mechanics and helping with various projects around the house. Hank was a devoted uncle with many nieces and nephews he loved and cherished, eagerly invested in each of their lives.

Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 201 Main Street, Worcester, NY 12197. Please consider writing a precious memory you may have shared with Hank to bring to the family at the funeral services.

In honor of Hank's life, please consider regularly donating blood, or joining the BeTheMatch Bone Marrow Registry. Hank was a 28 year Bone Marrow Transplant Survivor, a perfect match with his little sister, Vicky. The burial will follow.

Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.