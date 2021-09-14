Henry I. Osterhout

April 29, 1943 - Sept. 5, 2021

RIPARIUS - Henry I. Osterhout, 78, passed away on September 5, 2021 at the Warren Rehabilitation Center.

Born April 29, 1943 in Cobleskill, New York, he was the son of the late Irving and Florence Sommers Osterhout.

Hank was a graduate of Cobleskill High School. He earned a BS degree from Union College and a MSEd degree from the University of Maine.

Hank taught high school history and coached Boys JV Basketball at Troy High School before teaching history at Johnsburg Central School for 30 years. While teaching at Johnsburg, he also coached Boys JV Soccer, Boys JV Basketball and Girls Varsity Basketball.

Hank was a member of the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief for several years and on the Board of Directors for many years.

Hank loved his rose garden, spending many hours tending the plants. He enjoyed sharing the blooms with neighbors and friends. He especially liked to share the flowers with the school office staff.Hank could often be found in his workshop where he refinished antiques and built toys and other items. Children in his wife's kindergarten classes always had handmade flowers to paint and give to their moms for Mother's Day. He made a special Christmas ornament for each child in her class each year. He also made Santa ornaments for his grandsons and neighborhood children every year. Each year, the Santa ornament was a different style.

Hank was a quiet, generous man and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Osterhout; his son, Thad; his daughter, Amy Osterhout Keolker: his two cherished grandsons: Tyler and Dylan Osterhout; and several nieces and nephews.

At Hank's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Hank's memory to the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 11, Riparius, NY 12862.

