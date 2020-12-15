Henry Cramer Peck II

April 4, 1936 - Dec. 11, 2020

BACON HILL - Henry Cramer Peck II, 84, a former resident of Bacon Hill, NY, died peacefully on December 11 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Fall, NY. Born April 4, 1936 in Colonie, NY, he was the son of the late George Harold and Ruth Van Patten Peck of Bacon Hill, NY. He was one of sixteen grandchildren of Henry Cramer Peck, after whom he was named. He worked on his parents' Peckhurst Registered Guernsey Farm in Bacon Hill, and retired from the Scott Paper Company after 30 years of service. He greatly enjoyed dancing at various local dance halls, working on home projects, and attending church. He graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1956, where his 6'4" height made him a Black Horses' basketball star. In 1958, he graduated from Cobleskill Ag College, where his parents met and graduated in 1927. Henry descends from early immigrants to this country, going back to at least three passengers on the Mayflower. His earliest Peck ancestors arrived from Hingham, Norfolk, England to Hingham, Plymouth, MA, in 1638.

Henry loved the history regarding Captain John Stark and his wife Molly Page Stark. Captain Stark rallied his troops against the British and Hessians at Bennington, VT with the battle cry "There are your enemies, the Red Coats and Tories, they are ours or this night Molly Stark sleeps a widow". After victory at Bennington Stark gathered his troops at Stark's Knob to prevent Burgoyne's escape north during the Battles of Saratoga (now Schuylerville). Our family used to work the Quackenbush Farm along route 4 near the Knob. Stark's Knob is a basaltic pillow lava formation from the Ordovician Age 450 million years ago which is now a historic park.

Residents and staff at the Danforth Adult Care Center where Henry lived the last three years sung his praises especially the ladies he would engage in dancing when possible no matter their age or ability. Henry was a big man but couldn't hold back tears of joy whenever a close relative excelled at whatever endeavor. One example was watching his talented granddaughter, Alysha, sing a solo at the Marcella Sembrich Opera Youth Concert in Lake George two years ago.

Henry married his first wife, Barbara Joan Mayne of Bergen, NY, in 1967. She predeceased him in 1991. In 2014 he married Edna Bentley Moon. She predeceased him in 2017. Survivors include his daughter, Norleen Peck (Darrell) Aubin of Corinth, NY; three grandchildren: John Blackbird of Glens Falls, NY, Anthony (Keana) Blackbird of Corinth, NY; Alysha Jones of Kingsland, Georgia, a chemical engineering student at SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY. Henry has one great grandson, Cash Alexander Blackbird, who is a spitting image of Henry when he was that age. Four siblings survive: Mary Beth Peck Rice, New Hartford, NY; Rhoda Peck Shaw, Denville, NJ; Alta Peck (Glen) Shupe, Scotia, NY; and David Owen Peck (Mira), Clifton Park, NY.

Henry will also be missed by many friends, cousins, nephews, and two nieces around the globe.

A celebration of Henry's life will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at his brother Dave Peck's house in Clifton Park, NY. Due to Covid-19 rules, social distancing and masks will be required, and the number of guests at any time will be limited. Please RSVP - ASAP to 862-207-1385 by Friday, December 18, 2020 for further information and a preferred time.

Suggested donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110 or www.cancer.org.