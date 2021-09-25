Menu
Henry W. Roth
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

Henry W. Roth

Dec. 28, 1929 - Sept. 22, 2021

SCHROON LAKE - Henry W. Roth 91 died Wednesday September 22, 2021 at his home.

Born December 28, 1929 in Queens, NY he was the son of the late Leopold and Mary (Schulz) Roth.

Henry served in the United States Army as a Tech 5. He was employed at the Town of Oyster Bay, then became a union Plumber in NYC and then in Glens Falls. He was a member of the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He loved to work and help others.

He married his first wife Estelle (Schwendeman) Roth on July 2, 1949 in Long Island, NY she passed away September 22, 1977.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Carrol (Wilson) Roth whom he married on May 26, 1978; one daughter, Maryellen Welch; four sons: David (Deborah) Roth, Kenneth "Kip" Wilson, John (Cindy) Wilson, Scott Wilson; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-stepgrandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and first wife he is predeceased by, one son Kenneth William Roth, one son-in-law John P. Welch, and Ten siblings.

A memorial mass will be 11:00 AM Monday October 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 1114 US 9 Schroon Lake, NY.

Interment Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Long Island National Cemetery Wellwood Ave East Farmingdale, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-Dermott 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.



Published by Post-Star on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1114 US 9, Schroon Lake, NY
Oct
5
Interment
12:30p.m.
Long Island National Cemetery
Wellwood Ave, East Farmingdale, NY
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 25, 2021
1 Entry