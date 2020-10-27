Herbert "Corky" Shattuck

Nov. 25, 1936 - Oct. 25, 2020

CORINTH – Herbert "Corky" Shattuck, 83, of Corinth passed away on October 25, 2020 with his loving children by his side.

Born on Nov. 25, 1936 in Corinth, NY, he was the son of the late Albert and May (Roberts) Shattuck.

In 1956, a beautiful little brunette from the state of Maine happened to be visiting family in Corinth and caught Corky's eye. He met then married Jeanne Dubord on June 29, 1957 and they went on to make their home in Corinth where they raised six children. They were married for nearly 60 years. Corky worked for International Paper Company in Corinth for 38 years. During his time at the mill, he worked in various departments and ended his career as a foreman in the Color Prep Department. He was a member of IP's Quarter Century Club.

Corky was well known for his work ethic, generosity, a bit of stubbornness, and his opinions. He always acted with the best of intentions. He was always eager to lend a hand to his friends and neighbors when needed. Throughout the years, Corky enjoyed hunting, bowling, golfing, snowmobiling and splitting wood. In his later years, he thoroughly enjoyed making his newspaper deliveries to all of his buddies, visiting with the girls at the Stewarts shop, doing crossword puzzles and the Daily Jumble. He enjoyed his ice cream!!! Most of all, he loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed our large family gatherings! He also took great pride in keeping his home and yard in tip-top shape. Anyone who knew him, knew he was ONE OF A KIND!

Corky was predeceased by his wife Jeanne, his parents, two sisters: Doris and Patricia, three brothers: Harold "Bummer", Tim and Mike and two sons-in-law: Brad Stein and Bill Kloss.

Corky is survived by his six children: Linda Kloss, Debi Stein, Jo Ann Ellis (Jay), Susan Granger (Chris), Andrew Shattuck, Cynthia Vaughan and his "adopted" son, Don Bolduc; eight grandchildren: Chris Burke (Kelly), Alex Burke (Allison), Courtney Anderson (Justin), Jeremy Jenkins, Caleb Vaughan, Andrew Granger, Jaynie Ellis and Cole Shattuck; five great-grandchildren: Alivia, Miles, Eliott and Cove Burke, Collin Anderson and his soon-to-be baby sister; his sister-in-law, Anne Duguay and three brothers-in-law: Joseph, Maurice and Andy Dubord; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also, near to Dad's heart was "my dog, my girl" Penny and we know Penny is going to miss him and their cruises in his little pick-up truck.

Following Corky's very specific request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Corinth at the convenience of the family.

Corky's family would like to thank his friends as well as his kind and helpful neighbors for visiting him, checking on him when we couldn't be there and assisting him with chores and tasks when needed. The family would also like to express their appreciation to Belinda of Hospice for her care and compassion over the last few days.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.