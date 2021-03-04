Hillarie Celia Mosher

May 20, 1992 - Mar. 1, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - On a bright, sunny, Monday afternoon, March 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, Hillarie Celia Mosher gained her angel wings and joined her loving family in Heaven. Born on May 20, 1992, Hillarie was daughter to Lorrie Ordway Mosher of South Glens Falls and James Mosher of Northville.

Hillarie is predeceased by her paternal great grandparents, John and Aileen Ordway, maternal great grandparents, Dan and Lelah Nevins, paternal grandparents, Levi and Patricia Mosher and her special nurse and friends, Nancy Morrison and John Tucker.

In addition to her parents; she is survived by her sister and best friend, Hannah Mosher; maternal grandparents, William and Arlene Ordway; special uncles: Jeff (Kelly) Ordway and Kevin (Crystal) Ordway; also survived by paternal uncle, Ray (Trish) Mosher; and paternal aunts: Angie (Butch) Dimick, Cindy Mosher, and Leisha (Pete) Davis. Hillarie had too many special friends, extended family and cousins to list.

In March, 2003, Hillarie was a recipient of the South High Marathon Dance, and received her IEP Diploma from the South Glens Falls Central School in June, 2013. In 2008, she was chosen for a room makeover by the Northeast Chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation. She loved to take rides and to attend family gatherings, as well as attend her sister's softball games where her support could be heard from the outfield.

Hillarie had such a "spunky" attitude and loved to laugh. She touched many lives with her infectious smile, and the twinkle in her eyes spoke volumes when she would play with her helium balloons. She was loved beyond measure, and she loved unconditionally in return. Whenever a hug was needed, she was always ready to provide. She was truly special and will be missed by all who knew her.

Hillarie will be remembered from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.

Spring interment will be conducted in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg.

The family would like to thank Micheala, Debbie, Donna, Sue, and Sally, as well as Dr. Mary Nevins, and Dr. David Cunningham and their wonderful staff through the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Hillarie's name to the Northeast Chapter Make-A-Wish Foundation, the South High Marathon Dance or make donations payable to Strength in Numbers and deposit at any Glens Falls National Bank location.

"Rest Easy, Momma's Perfectly Imperfect Angel".

