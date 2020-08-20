Fort Edward

Calling hours for Holly Ann (Suddard) Wadsworth, who passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 will be from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Due to the pandemic and the states regulations we are regulated to a limit of 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Please check with the parking lot attendant for direction on entering. Masks and social distancing are required. Following the calling hours, graveside services will be conducted at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Holly's Book of memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.