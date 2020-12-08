Honnora Farrell Santoro

July 2, 1930 - Dec. 6, 2020

CAMBRIDGE - Honnora Farrell Santoro, 90, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls.

Born July 2, 1930 in Rutland, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Grower) Farrell.

Honnora graduated from Hudson Falls High School and attended Wagner College and Columbia University where she earned her Master's Degree.

She was a Librarian and Administrator for the New York Public Library for 33 years retiring in 1985 and she then relocated back to the local area moving to Cambridge.

Honnora was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Cambridge and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nicholas Paul Santoro, she was predeceased by her sister, Priscilla Dwyer; a niece, Denise Cacciatore.

She is survived by her close friend, Marilyn Hemminger of Cambridge; a great niece, Sarah Tenisi and her husband Tailoni of San Jose, CA; great-great nephews, Tai Tenisi, Jr. and Chase Tenisi.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 17 South Park Street, Cambridge, with Rev. Thomas Zelker officiating.

Please where a face mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland, VT.

Memorial contributions in memory of Honnora may be made to the Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 VT Route 7A, Arlington, VT 05250.

To offer condolences, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are being handled by the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.