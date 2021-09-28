Horst "Fred" Wehner

June 5, 1951 - Sept. 25, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Horst "Fred" Wehner, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home after a long illness.

Born on June 5, 1951, in Bochum, Germany, he was the son of the late Guenther and Anita (Saueressig) Wehner.

After attending Stevens Institute of Technology, Fred worked his way up in the electronics industry. In 1976, he started his own business called Control Systems Company. He was designing and building control panels for roller coasters, nuclear power plants, among other things.

Fred was a noted wildlife photographer, operating The Fort Edward Wildlife Magazine. Many of his photos were in the Fort Edward Chamber of Commerce. He was an avid boater, operating Tug 44 on the Champlain, and Erie Canal, and he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory include his brother, Norman and his wife Lisa of MD; his fiance, Mary Ellen Russo of Fort Edward; and his nephew, Jason Jafarian.

Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, N. River Rd., Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family would like to thank Dr. Howard Silverberg, Dr. Aqeel Gillani, the nurses on Tower 2, High Peaks Hospice, Paul and Karen Millington at Karen's Homecare, for all the care they provided to Fred.

Memorial donations in Fred's name can be made to Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

For online condolences and to view Fred's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.