Howard "Dan" J. Bailey

Nov. 20, 1929 - Mar. 5, 2021

BOLTON LANDING - Howard "Dan" J. Bailey passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Rensselaer, NY on November 20, 1929, son of late Howard and Kathryn Bailey.

Predeceased by his late, beloved wife Nancy L. Bailey and brother Timothy Bailey. Survived by his younger brother Peter (Ginger) Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his three caring daughters: Jennifer Bailey, Susan (James) Potter, Rebecca (Shawn) Cunnie; his grandchildren: Lyndsey (Dan) Bolduc, Christopher Goad, Lauren (Ryan) Dunleavy, Hannah (Cameron) Esser, Kaitlyn Simms, Kiersten Garrand and Kayla Cunnie. He was also fortunate to have spent time with his great-grandchildren: Ella, Madelyn, and Jack Bolduc.

Howard graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University in 1952 with a Degree in Business. He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Second Lieutenant from 1953-1955. Howard was a long-standing, dedicated employee at General Electric as a Sales Manager.

Howard enjoyed all time spent at his Lake George home with family and friends. He was a member of the Lake George Club for many years spending his free time playing tennis with close friends. He appreciated any time spent outdoors such as; hiking, skiing, boating, and perfecting his yard at the lake. Whenever he was not enjoying his time outdoors, he was enthralled in the latest thriller novel or making sure the gravy was just perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. His charismatic personality touched anyone who spent time with him. Howard's wonderful stories and wisdom will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George, NY on Friday March 19, 2021 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

For those who wish to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting our website sbfuneralhome.com