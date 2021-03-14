Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard J. "Dan" Bailey
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Howard "Dan" J. Bailey

Nov. 20, 1929 - Mar. 5, 2021

BOLTON LANDING - Howard "Dan" J. Bailey passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Rensselaer, NY on November 20, 1929, son of late Howard and Kathryn Bailey.

Predeceased by his late, beloved wife Nancy L. Bailey and brother Timothy Bailey. Survived by his younger brother Peter (Ginger) Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his three caring daughters: Jennifer Bailey, Susan (James) Potter, Rebecca (Shawn) Cunnie; his grandchildren: Lyndsey (Dan) Bolduc, Christopher Goad, Lauren (Ryan) Dunleavy, Hannah (Cameron) Esser, Kaitlyn Simms, Kiersten Garrand and Kayla Cunnie. He was also fortunate to have spent time with his great-grandchildren: Ella, Madelyn, and Jack Bolduc.

Howard graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University in 1952 with a Degree in Business. He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Second Lieutenant from 1953-1955. Howard was a long-standing, dedicated employee at General Electric as a Sales Manager.

Howard enjoyed all time spent at his Lake George home with family and friends. He was a member of the Lake George Club for many years spending his free time playing tennis with close friends. He appreciated any time spent outdoors such as; hiking, skiing, boating, and perfecting his yard at the lake. Whenever he was not enjoying his time outdoors, he was enthralled in the latest thriller novel or making sure the gravy was just perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. His charismatic personality touched anyone who spent time with him. Howard's wonderful stories and wisdom will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George, NY on Friday March 19, 2021 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

For those who wish to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting our website sbfuneralhome.com



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Lake George, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thinking of you as you mourn the loss of your beloved Daddy Dan. Being at the lake won´t be the same without him. Sending you love always.
Maureen Devine
March 14, 2021
Dan was a true Gentle Man. Never had an ill word to/for anyone. He is finally at peace .
Ed Cunnie
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results