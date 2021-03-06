Menu
Howard C. Cross
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave. Ext.
Schuylerville, NY

Howard C. Cross

June 19, 1945 - Mar. 3, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Howard C. Cross, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born June 19, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mihaly) Cross.

Howard was a veteran of the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He and his wife Cheryl owned and operated Pines Mobile Park for 44 years. He had been employed for many years at Ford Motor Company in Green Island, NY before retiring in 1988.

Howard enjoyed his early retirement and soon found a way to use his talents and creativity. Together with Cheryl, they began a 32-year journey hand crafting their dream home.

When he wasn't busy working, he loved to travel on day trips throughout the Adirondacks. These trips often included canoeing, fishing and picnicking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them about wildlife and fishing.

Howard was an honorable and traditional man who deeply loved our country, his family and friends. He is our unforgettable hero and will forever be.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Frank Augner and his wife Mary, his sister, Wilma DeCico and her husband George, brother-in-law, Norman Konrad, sister-in-law, Lesley Cross and beloved nephew, Vincent Cross.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years and the light of his life for 44 years, Cheryl (Hosier) Cross of Gansevoort; his daughters: Sheila Olesky (Marc) of Queensbury, Jennifer Brogan (Jeremy); his granddaughters: Addyson, Marley and Sadye of Glens Falls; his brother, Edward Cross (Linda Zimmerman) of Gansevoort; his sister, Katherine Konrad of Fort Edward; several much-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Spring burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, face masks will be required and 40 people will be allowed inside at a time, following social distancing.

Memorials can be made in his name to Moreau Emergency Squad, Tourette Association of America, or The Gary Sinise Foundation.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave. Ext., Schuylerville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
To the family of Howard Cross may he rest in peace and my deepest sympathy
Ralph Russo
March 7, 2021
Howard was an amazing person who helped anyone in need he will be greatly missed our hearts go out to Cheryl his wife and his family we are so sorry for your loss may he R.I.P
Sheri
March 7, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country.

Rest In Peace.
March 6, 2021
