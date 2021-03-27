Howard W. Fifield

July 8, 1953 - Mar. 25, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Howard W. Fifield, 67, of Queensbury and a longtime resident of Salem, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital with his family by his side. Born July 8, 1953 in Granville, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Anna (Stewart) Fifield.

Howard was a 1971 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and in 1970, he finished 10th in the State Cross Country Sectionals.

Howard worked for Agway in Salem for 25 years and then at CaroVail in Salem for 17 years retiring in 2010.

Howard always kept himself active by Maple Sugaring and hunting. In the winter months, he plowed snow for many people in the Salem area. He loved watching sports, especially his grandchildren's games. Howard ran the clock for the boys' and girls' basketball games at Salem Central School.

Howard was a past member of the Salem Rescue Squad; a 40 plus year member of the Salem Vol. Fire Dept. He served as the Secretary and Treasurer for 27 years and also was a Lieutenant in the Department. He was awarded the Clock Award for his years of service in 2020. He served on many committees over the years. The fire department was Howard's second family.

In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Cunado; brothers: Lawrence "Doc" Fifield, Randolph "Tubby" Fifield, Richard Fifield, William Fifield and Roy Fifield.

Howard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Victoria (Saunders) Fifield, whom he married July 30, 1971; his children: Stephanie (Eric) Cunado of Kenosha, WI, Julie Schyberg of Salem and Gregory (Suzy) Fifield of South Glens Falls; his siblings: Dianne (David) Keys and Gene (Bonnie) Fifield of Salem; sisters-in-law: Freda Fifield of Salem, Sylvia Fifield of El Paso, TX and Laurie Fifield of Ballston Spa; grandchildren: Kelsey, Dana and Nathan Kupiec, Amber Cunado, Bailey, Chailyn and Wyatt Fifield; step-grandchildren: Ryan Schyberg, Delaney Hudson and Madison Krear; great grandchildren: Aria Kupiec, Jade and Ella Barber, Remi and Joshua Nolan and Hana Hudson; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

Face masks and social distancing must be observed.

Memorial contributions in Howard's memory may be made to the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.