Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard R. Freebern
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY

Howard R. Freebern

Sept. 5, 1943 - Sept 9, 2021

RENSSELAER - Howard R. Freebern, 78, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, after several years of declining health. He was born September 5, 1943 to the late Walter and Mary Freebern of North River, NY.

After Howard was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he began his career with New York State on the initial construction of Gore Mountain Ski Center. Moving on to Albany, he worked for more than 30 years in the Department of Health as a Supervisor of Computer Operations.

He leaves behind his loving wife, of 48 years: Tobi S. Simmons Freebern; his daughters: Rebecca Freebern-Webster of Warrensburg, NY, and Hilary E. Ash (Doni) of Keene, NH; grandchildren: Danielle Vanderwarker, Jordan Webster, Connor, and Milly Ash; and six great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his only living sibling: Joyce Monthony of North River, NY. Howard was a favorite uncle to: Travis, Cody, Amanda, Tuesday, and Debbie; along with many other nieces and nephews. "He was one of the good ones."

He is predeceased by: his sister, Barbara Warrington; his brothers: Richard Freebern and Roger Freebern; as well as a special niece, Patricia Monthony.

In accordance with Howard's wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Howard's family would like to thank their wonderful Ninth Street neighbors and friends who have been so caring and supportive over the years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in loving memory of Howard to the North Greenbush Ambulance Association, Inc., for their ever compassionate care and assistance to his family. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com



Published by Post-Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Tobie and Family, We want to say we are sorry for your loss of Howard. He was a good guy and will be missed by this cousin.
Reginald & Roxanna Freebern
Family
September 14, 2021
Dearest Tobi, I am so sorry for the loss of Howard. Please know that I will be thinking of you and saying prayers for both you and Howard.
Mary Lou Knox
Other
September 13, 2021
Becky, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. cherish your memories, may they bring you comfort during this difficult time
Rose Carayiannis
September 12, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results