Howard H. Farmer

Howard L. Farmer

POTTERSVILLE - Howard L. Farmer, 95 died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek.

Born in the Bolton Landing, he was the son of Louis and Daisy (Clark) Farmer.

Mr. Farmer served in the US Army during WWII. He retired as a truck driver from the town of Horicon Highway Department. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a member of the American Legion Post #964 and the Veterans of Foreign War Post #5516 of Chestertown.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his two wives: Anice Jean (Granger) Farmer, Mary Ellsworth Farmer; one son, Butch Farmer; and two brothers: Vinton and Roy Farmer.

Survivors include two sons: Wayne (Shirley) Farmer of Brant Lake and James (Bridget) Farmer of Brant Lake; one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Farmer of Brant Lake; four step-sons: Robert Ellsworth, Gary Ellsworth, Stanley (Sheila) Ellsworth and Ronald (Joanne) Ellsworth; two step-daughters: Carol Harpp and Mary (James) Cooper; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

At Howard's request services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home for their kindness and care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.



Published by Post-Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
