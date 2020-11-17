Hugh F. Matthews, Jr.

July 23, 1951 - Nov. 6, 2020

INDIAN LAKE - Hugh F. Matthews, Jr., 69, of Chamberlain Road, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 23, 1951 in Troy, he was the son of the late Edith M. (Wood) Matthews and Hugh F. Matthews, Sr. He was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School.

Hugh was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 294 in Albany. He enjoyed driving tractor trailer for the Grand Union Company for many years. He was anxious to retire to Indian Lake where he and his father had spent many wonderful times hunting. He was an avid hunter and held the record in NYS for a 16-point buck he had shot.

He loved his home on Chamberlain Road, being surrounded by and watching nature. He loved all animals and had rescued and cared for them his entire life, one being his beloved dog "Reba".

Hugh is survived by his nephew, Joseph Lupo; and several close friends.

In keeping with Hugh's wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.