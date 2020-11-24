Ida J. Holmes

May 29, 1926 - Nov. 22, 2020

BALD MOUNTAIN - Ida J. Holmes, 94, a longtime resident of Bald Mountain, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Born May 29, 1926 in the Town of Kingsbury she was the daughter of the late Rupert and Melissa Gifford LaPoint.

Ida enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, playing Bingo and scratch-offs. She had been a member of the Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion Auxiliary in Schuylerville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Paul Weatherwax, Sr. and Fred Holmes; two sons, Paul Weatherwax, Jr. and Martin Weatherwax; one daughter, Cheryl Namer; and one sister, Gertrude Chatterton.

Survivors include five daughters: Sharon (John) DeLuca of Schuylerville, Deborah (Gary) Pechette of Wilton, Tina (Tate) Mattison of Argyle, Pamela (Bruce) LaChappelle and Dawn (Rob) Taylor, both of Hudson Falls; three sons: David (Janie) Holmes of Schuylerville, Douglas Holmes of Bald Mountain, and Richard (Tracy) Holmes of Fort Ann; daughter-in-law, Sue Weatherwax of Melrose; one brother, Rupert LaPoint; two sisters: Claire and Melissa; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12 noon in the Greenwich Cemetery, Greenwich NY with Rev. Ed Kacerguis, officiating.

A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Memorials can be made in her memory to S.A.F.E.R., 12 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com