Irvin LeBarron

July 26, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2021

ARGYLE - Irvin LeBarron, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.

Born July 26, 1943, he was the son of the late Clinton and Ella (Starr) LeBarron.

Irvin was the graduating class of 1963 in Cambridge. He played baseball, football, and was part of the FFA. Over the years, Irvin was a part of the Argyle Presbyterian Church. He was a deacon, trustee and rang the bell several times.

He worked at Mack Molding in Vermont, General Electric in Fort Edward, farmer in Argyle, and latest employment as a Foreman at Pallets Inc. in Fort Edward.

On October 14, 2002, Irvin married Elena in Cambridge, NY at a friend's house, George and Charlotte McGeoch.

Irvin enjoyed working hard, anything related to farming, digging dirt with his tractor and skid steer, sorting through change//coins, and spending time with friends at Argyle Fire Company and volunteering at Washington County Fair, spending time at the Cambridge Senior Group. He was active in fostering children with his wife. Most of all spending time with family (especially all his grandkids and great grandson, Wyatt).

He was a member of the Argyle Men's bowling league, Washington County fostering kids, Argyle Presbyterian Church, Argyle Fire// J.A. Barkley Hose Co. No. 1, and the Cambridge Senior Citizens.

In addition to his parents, Irvin is predeceased by his siblings: Roger, Arthur, Roland LeBarron, and Hazel Pacheco.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 18 years, Elena; his children: Andrew LeBarron, Brian LeBarron, Suzanne and her husband, Mark Shumway; his grandchildren: Ryan, Melissa, Lynsey, Leah, James, Carrigan; several great grandchildren; his siblings: William and his wife, Mercy, Calvin, Walt and his wife, Elaine, Mary Pacheco, Bertha Rogers; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all his friends that supported him past few years, his medical care team and High Peaks Hospice.

Memorial donations in Irvin's name can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, P.O. Box263, Argyle, NY 12809.

