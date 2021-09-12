Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irvin LeBarron
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
123 Main Street
Argyle, NY

Irvin LeBarron

ARGYLE - Irvin LeBarron, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Irvin's name can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, P.O. Box263, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
123 Main Street, Argyle, NY
Sep
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
123 Main Street, Argyle, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.