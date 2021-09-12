Irvin LeBarron

ARGYLE - Irvin LeBarron, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Irvin's name can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, P.O. Box263, Argyle, NY 12809.

