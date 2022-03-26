Irving M. Shippee, Jr.

Feb. 20, 1965 - March 23, 2022

GANSEVOORT – Irving M. Shippee, Jr., 57, of Rt. 30N, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Feb. 20, 1965 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Gertrude (Smith) Shippee of Gansevoort and the late Irving Shippee, Sr.

Irv attended Glens Falls High School.

He was employed for many years as a truck driver for various companies in the area.

Irv was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseshoes, and playing various sports, especially basketball. He also enjoyed the New York Giants and New York Knicks.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his sister, Laura Shippee and his brother-in-law, Kelly Weller.

Survivors besides his mother; include five siblings: Cindy Harrington (Bob) of Fort Edward, Diane Carpenter (John) of Glens Falls, Teresa Jennings (Paul) of SC, Valerie Weller of Gansevoort, John Shippee (Debbie) of Gansevoort; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Irv's special friend, Vanessa French of Glens Falls.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Irving and to his family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions go toward assisting with the cost of the funeral expenses.