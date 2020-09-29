Ita Kelly

Jan. 13, 1931 - Sept. 27, 2020

GLENS FALLS - The family of Ita Kelly announces with great sadness her peaceful passing in the early hours of September 27, 2020 in the comfort of her home on Wing Street surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

The daughter of the late Daniel and Nora (Barry) Nolan, Ita was born in Lyrneague, Rockchapel, County Cork, Ireland on January 13, 1931. She came to the United States in 1950 aboard the Mauretania ship, arriving in New York City where she began working for the Moynihan family, providing housekeeping and nanny services for their two boys, Phil and Tom. They later moved to Glens Falls where Ita cherished a lifelong friendship with Alice "Nanny" Moynihan until her passing. Ita was extremely proud of becoming an American citizen.

Ita married Michael "Mickey" Kelly on October 17, 1959, and shared many happy and loving days with him over 39 years until his death in 1998. Mickey and Ita had a special life together that included family and friends in many activities, from the Ancient Order of Hibernians to weekend camping trips. Above all, each cherished the company of the other.

In Glens Falls, Ita cleaned houses during the day, then returned home to her children when their school days were complete. She had a very special relationship with the priests of St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls, taking care of their housekeeping and cooking needs for many years until her retirement in 1998. She returned to them four months after Mickey's death, volunteering for them until 2017.

Ita loved St. Mary's Academy and insisted her four children go to school there. While she only completed sixth grade in Ireland, she graduated four times with her children from St. Mary's, helping them with their homework and studies. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren receiving college degrees, and the part that she played in that. She was active in the school and church, participating in Catholic Daughters of America, and volunteering for the Open-Door Mission, St. Mary's Food Pantry and bingo.

Ita was a devout Catholic with a deep love for her faith. She attended mass every day. When she couldn't drive herself anymore, her friends made sure she always had a ride to church each day.

In addition to her mother and father, Ita was predeceased by seven brothers and three sisters.

Ita is survived by her loving sister Eileen Nolan Bartholomew of Albany, and more than 100 nieces and nephews.

Ita is survived by her cherished children: Michael (Kimberly) Kelly of Clifton Park, Mary (Thomas) McQuade of Loudonville, Patrick (Cheryl) Kelly of Ballston Spa and Kathleen (Donald) Baril of Milton. She is also survived by eight grateful grandchildren: Caitlin Kelly, Michael Kelly (Caroline), Christina Kelly (Jon), Erin Kelly (Kyle), Bridget McQuade (James), Nolan Kelly, Molly McQuade and Kathleen Kelly. Better known as Ita's Army, her grandchildren wish to extend special thanks for the unbelievable care and devotion Grammy's four children provided her during her final years.

Her family and friends have many fond memories of Ita. Too numerous to mention them all, but everyone remembers her Irish biscuits and tea, many summer days walking her four kids to East Field for swim lessons with full lunches and a cooler, the huge holiday meals she'd single-handedly make for 20-30 people and wouldn't sit to eat until everyone else was set, her trips to Ireland, her never-ending battle with ants, family potato-picking, her love for her impatients and roses, and many walks to Cooper's Cave or Stewart's with her grandchildren for ice cream and one more lottery ticket. Ita walked everywhere, and her family often received calls about "Ita sightings" that started with "we saw your mom" regarding her popping up in unexpected places.

Even in her final days with us, Ita's smile was infectious. Her smile lines went all the way up to her ears, the mark of a life spent smiling and making everyone around her do the same (most of the time, without her even trying).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 4 – 7 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Due to current restrictions a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time and masks are mandatory.

Our family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Karen's Homecare, including Karen Millington, Paul "Dad" Millington and Anna Robbins for their love and care over the past year. We also would like to acknowledge Pam Richichi as a caregiver, High Peaks Hospice, and her many neighbors who supported her in the years since Mickey passed away.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her "alma mater" St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com