J. Merritt Brundige, Jr.

ARGYLE - J. Merritt Brundige, Jr., 89, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Home of the Good Shepherd.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 1721 U.S. 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations masks and social distancing is required.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Merritt's memory can be made to Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY 12201.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.