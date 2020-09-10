J. Paul Ward

Oct. 13, 1928 - Sept. 6, 2020

ALBANY - J. Paul Ward, Ph.D., age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Sept. 6, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1928 in Albany.

Paul was the son of the late Francis A. and Martha F. (Smith) Ward.

Paul was a graduate of Glens Falls High School Class of 1946. Following high school he enlisted for three years in the USMC. He was stationed for two years aboard the aircraft Carrier USS Midway CV-41, the largest carrier in the world at the time. The vessel was assigned to the 6th Fleet serving in the Mediterranean. He was awarded the Victory Medal and European Occupation Medal.

Following his military service he earned his B.A. and M.A. from the New York State College for Teachers (UAlbany), where he met his future wife, Doris. While an undergraduate, he pledged the Eldred Potter Club, a social organization, serving as president in his senior year. As a Potter Club alumnus, he was nominated "Potter Club Man of the Era" in 2011.

He taught secondary school for several years at Castleton and Glens Falls, and at the Lagos Anglican Grammar School in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa. In 1962 he joined the UAlbany faculty in the Department of Education. He subsequently earned his Ph.D. in African history at Boston University. Returning to Albany he accepted the position of Director, International Student Program at UA. In addition he held a joint appointment as Assistant Professor in the History/Africana Departments. He also taught courses at RPI and Russell Sage College.

During his professional career he participated in the U.S. State Department Senior Scholar-Diplomat Program and was awarded Senior Fulbright Award to Germany and the UA Distinguished Award for Professional Service.

After his retirement in 1985, Paul and Doris attended 61 Elderhostel programs over a 24-year period in the United States and abroad. Paul and Doris enjoyed many years at their second home, a restored maple sugar house in East Grafton. Paul was also an active member of the Friends Organizations of the Guilderland Library, the Grafton Historical Society and UAlbany. For 17 years Paul served as a volunteer History Assistant at the NYS Museum with the Senior History Curator, Craig Williams. He spent a decade researching his family history, finding his GGG grandfather Colonel Peter Ward, who served in the Bergen County, NJ Militia during the Revolutionary War.

In 2004 the Wards moved to Avila Center for Independent Living, where they spent many happy years. Paul was instrumental in developing several social groups and was frequently seen out and about the community.

He was predeceased by his brother Thomas G. Ward in 1998.

He was married in 1953 to Doris Vater from Pine Plains. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2018. Sadly, Doris died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 after a long illness.

Paul is survived by 3 nephews: Thomas Ward, Oregon; Timothy Ward (Mary), of Whitehall; Jonathan Ward (Barbara), Kingsbury; a niece, Jennifer Ward, Shushan; as well as five grand-nephews: Brooks Dawson, Gregory Dawson (US Coast Guard), Adrian Dawson (US Army), Seth Dawson, Jesse Ward, a large number of cousins and his many friends of the Avila Community.

A memorial with a service with military honors will be held on Monday Sept. 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY 12084.

