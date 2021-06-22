Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack Masten
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Jack Masten

Jan. 26, 1934 - June 16, 2021

NORTH CREEK - Jack Masten, 87, of North Creek, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Elderwood at North Creek.

Jack was born in Herkimer on January 26, 1934. He served in the Army 10th Mountain Division from 1953-55.

He earned a Teaching Certificate in Industrial Arts from SUNY Oswego in 1958 and later a Master's Degree from SUNY Albany. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher at Saratoga Springs High School for 32 years. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques and in his later years, wood carving, particularly birds.

Jack is survived by his children: Jodi (Don) of Westport, NY, Jim (Pam) of North Creek, NY, Jeff (Linda) of Murray, UT and Jana, of North Creek; grandchildren: Marcie, Timmy, David, Joe, Amy, Melissa, Katie; and great grandchildren: Sawyer, Peyton, Colby, Morgan, and Ayden; two nieces and families: Lynn Crim and Cheryl Howard. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julia Grant and Herbert Masten, his siblings Herbert Masten and Camilla Biddlecome and his wife, Audrey.

A service will be held at the Calvary Bible Church in Wevertown on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the church with Pastor Wayne Schoonmaker, presiding. Jack will be interred next to his wife Audrey at the Gerald B. Solomon National Cemetery. Per Dad's wishes, there will be no service at the cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Church, PO Box 91, Wevertown, NY 12886. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, Floors 3 and 6, Elderwood at North Creek, and Johnsburg EMS.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
3:00p.m.
Calvary Bible Church
Wevertown, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg Alexander - Baker Funeral Home - Warrensburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
RIP my friend Mr. Masten he was more than a teacher he helped shape a lot of young kids lives I know that for sure because I was one he helped.
Jim Lant / North Fort Myers, Fl.
July 7, 2021
I had Mr. Masten for classes back in 63-64. He was always very helpful, and yes, always a smile. He made you feel comfortable when he was showing you how to do something. My condolences to his family.
Rick Coonradt
Student
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I never had Mr. Masten as a teacher, but would see him in the hallways. Always friendly with a smile & greeting for every student. He was one of the good teachers.
JoAnn Hughes
Student
June 22, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country.

Rest In Peace.
June 22, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results