NORTH CREEK - Jack Masten, 87, of North Creek, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Elderwood at North Creek.

Jack was born in Herkimer on January 26, 1934. He served in the Army 10th Mountain Division from 1953-55.

He earned a Teaching Certificate in Industrial Arts from SUNY Oswego in 1958 and later a Master's Degree from SUNY Albany. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher at Saratoga Springs High School for 32 years. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques and in his later years, wood carving, particularly birds.

Jack is survived by his children: Jodi (Don) of Westport, NY, Jim (Pam) of North Creek, NY, Jeff (Linda) of Murray, UT and Jana, of North Creek; grandchildren: Marcie, Timmy, David, Joe, Amy, Melissa, Katie; and great grandchildren: Sawyer, Peyton, Colby, Morgan, and Ayden; two nieces and families: Lynn Crim and Cheryl Howard. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julia Grant and Herbert Masten, his siblings Herbert Masten and Camilla Biddlecome and his wife, Audrey.

A service will be held at the Calvary Bible Church in Wevertown on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the church with Pastor Wayne Schoonmaker, presiding. Jack will be interred next to his wife Audrey at the Gerald B. Solomon National Cemetery. Per Dad's wishes, there will be no service at the cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Church, PO Box 91, Wevertown, NY 12886. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, Floors 3 and 6, Elderwood at North Creek, and Johnsburg EMS.

