Jacqueline May "Jackie" Cottrell
Jacqueline May "Jackie" Cottrell

May 1, 1935 - June 9, 2021

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL - Jacqueline May "Jackie" Cottrell, 86, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 in her home in Crystal River, FL. She was born on May 1, 1935 in Detroit, MI and raised by her adoptive parents James M. Miller and Lulu C. Miller.

Jackie grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, graduating from Carrick High School with honors in 1953. She went on to earn a Stenographic Degree from The Robert Morris School in Pittsburgh.

Jackie married Michael "Mike" Cottrell in 1985 in Glens Falls, NY. They were happily married for 36 years. She was a small-town girl who relished the country life and the ethics and lifestyle that entailed. Jackie, always a lady and a fashion enthusiast, carried herself with her own classic style. One of Jackie's most endearing traits was the twinkle in her eyes when she was happy.

Jackie is survived by her beloved husband Michael Cottrell of Crystal River, FL; her half-brother C. Arthur Kauppi (Cheryl); her children Pamela Spinosi, Linda Andrews (Nick Brandon), Joanne Ratynski, Christine Rich (Gordy Davis), Joel VanDoren (Renee), Matthew VanDoren (Amy), Jaime VanDoren (Lana), Nancy Liebig (Seth); stepson James Cottrell; 14 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren who all adored her.

Jackie truly enjoyed life's simple pleasures, spending time with family, catching up with friends and caring for her animals. For many years, she was a passionate and committed volunteer for the Humanitarians of Crystal River (now Humanitarians of Florida).

A memorial service will be held at Strickland Funeral Home, 1901 SE US Highway 19 in Crystal River, FL on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10 a.m., graveside committal services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to either VITAS (Hospice), PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460 or The Humanitarians of Florida, 1031 N. Commerce Terrace, Lecanto, FL 34461. Jackie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. May her legacy and love for family live on through all of us.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Cottrell, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your wife. She was a lovely person. I also would like to send my condolences for the passing of Ann as well. We stayed in touch over the years. The next time I am down to FL visiting my friend in Gainseville I will try to come and see you.
Love,
Helena Croff
HELENA CROFF-CLAIRMONT
Friend
June 17, 2021
Matty V. Sorry to read of the passing of your mom. I know Jason would want me to offer his condolences also. With love, Debbie Caruso(Maynard) Jason and Mark Maynard
Deborah Caruso
June 16, 2021
So sorry to learn of Jackie´s passing., she was a wonderful and kind neighbor on Mohican Terrace. Sincerely, The Bacon´s
Art, Wendy and Lindsay Bacon
Friend
June 16, 2021
Mike, My deepest condolences to you and your family. I would often think of you and Jackie as I wander around my yard thinking about the pride and meticulous care you took in your home on Mohican Terrace. You were wonderful neighbors. I'll always remember Jackie as a very quiet but friendly neighbor.
Sending many warm and caring thoughts your way.
Rosemary Fallacaro
Neighbor
June 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alex Rinaldi Sr.
Family
June 14, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Alex & Lynette
Family
June 14, 2021
Jo,Justin,Becky,Isabel,Kayden
June 13, 2021
Brady McLaughlin + GoRescue
June 13, 2021
Jackie always had a smile on her face. She volunteered at Humanitarians of Florida for years and was on the board of directors until she became ill. Those of us who knew her were blessed she was a wonderful kind friend who will be greatly missed. Prayers and love to her family during this time of sorrow.
Deborah Summers
Friend
June 13, 2021
I knew Jackie when I was volunteering for the Humanitarians. You could not have ask for a more sweeter, kinder person than her. She will be missed. My deepest condolence goes out to her family and friends.
Marcia Thompson
Acquaintance
June 13, 2021
