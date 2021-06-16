Jacqueline May "Jackie" Cottrell

May 1, 1935 - June 9, 2021

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL - Jacqueline May "Jackie" Cottrell, 86, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 in her home in Crystal River, FL. She was born on May 1, 1935 in Detroit, MI and raised by her adoptive parents James M. Miller and Lulu C. Miller.

Jackie grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, graduating from Carrick High School with honors in 1953. She went on to earn a Stenographic Degree from The Robert Morris School in Pittsburgh.

Jackie married Michael "Mike" Cottrell in 1985 in Glens Falls, NY. They were happily married for 36 years. She was a small-town girl who relished the country life and the ethics and lifestyle that entailed. Jackie, always a lady and a fashion enthusiast, carried herself with her own classic style. One of Jackie's most endearing traits was the twinkle in her eyes when she was happy.

Jackie is survived by her beloved husband Michael Cottrell of Crystal River, FL; her half-brother C. Arthur Kauppi (Cheryl); her children Pamela Spinosi, Linda Andrews (Nick Brandon), Joanne Ratynski, Christine Rich (Gordy Davis), Joel VanDoren (Renee), Matthew VanDoren (Amy), Jaime VanDoren (Lana), Nancy Liebig (Seth); stepson James Cottrell; 14 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren who all adored her.

Jackie truly enjoyed life's simple pleasures, spending time with family, catching up with friends and caring for her animals. For many years, she was a passionate and committed volunteer for the Humanitarians of Crystal River (now Humanitarians of Florida).

A memorial service will be held at Strickland Funeral Home, 1901 SE US Highway 19 in Crystal River, FL on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10 a.m., graveside committal services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to either VITAS (Hospice), PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460 or The Humanitarians of Florida, 1031 N. Commerce Terrace, Lecanto, FL 34461. Jackie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. May her legacy and love for family live on through all of us.

