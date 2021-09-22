Jacqueline Mary Duval

Oct. 19, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2021

FORTSON, GA - Jacqueline Mary Duval, age 86 of Fortson, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Duval was born October 19, 1934 in Sweetsburg (Missisquoi), Province of Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Walter Strange and Ellen Ileen Chalifoux Strange. She was raised in the town of Cowansville, Quebec, where she attended Cowansville High School. She was an active member of Trinity Church, in Cowansville, where she sang in the choir. Later in life, she moved with her husband, Roland Duval, to Pittsfield, MA, and later to Queensbury, NY, where the couple lived for thirty-two years until moving to Sun City Center, FL in 2002. In 2013, after the passing of her husband, Mrs. Duval moved to Fortson, GA, to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Throughout her life, her enduring faith was reflected in her faithful church attendance. While living in New York, she attended the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls, NY, and St. James Episcopal in Lake George, NY. In Florida, she attended St. John the Divine in Sun City Center, and most recently she has attended St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Hamilton, GA. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, most especially with her two granddaughters, Vivian & Cadis.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Duval was preceded in death by her husband, Roland John "Duke" Duval and two sisters, Ethel Bowles and Audrey McLennan.

Survivors include her children, Daniel Duval (Jennifer) of Fortson, GA; Dianne Mesec (Joe) of Porter Corners, NY; Francis E. Duval (Jeannine) of Toledo, OH; Robert A. Duval (Liza) of Riverside, RI; and Dr. John R. Duval, DC of Little River, SC; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon - Saratoga National Cemetery, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency_selected=3&sc_icid=honors-srch-lp-donate-text-secondary.

