James Francis Aiken
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

James Francis Aiken

July 14, 1940 - Jan. 3, 2022

WHITEHALL - James Francis Aiken, 81 of Whitehall passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home. Born on July 14, 1940 in Whitehall, he was the son of Richard C. and Evelyn (LaMore) Aiken. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1957 and was a 1963 Graduate of Castleton Teacher's College, majoring in Education.

After graduating, he began his teaching career in the Salem, NY school district. Shortly thereafter, he was able to take a position at the Whitehall Jr. Sr. High School where he taught for 30 years.

A lifelong Whitehall resident, Jim dedicated his life to family and to serving his community. He was a member of the Jaycees, charter member of the Skenesborough Volunteer Fire Company, charter member of the Skenesborough Rescue Squad, Co-chair of the Whitehall Canal Festival Committee for over 30 years. He served on the Whitehall Town Board, was a member and President of the Whitehall Historical Society and was a steadfast supporter of many other community related activities throughout his years.

Jim enjoyed fishing on Lake Champlain and especially ice fishing on South Bay. He was a Detroit Red Wings fan and a season ticket holder for the Adirondack hockey teams in Glens Falls. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school, sports and musical events. Jim also had a love of music which he shared with his wife, Sandra. He was a founding member of Our Lady of Angels men's choir, provided karaoke experiences at local coffee shops and senior centers, and participated in the Adirondack Voices Community Choir in Glens Falls, which had their most recent performance in December of 2021.

Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by two brothers, R. Wyman Aiken and William L. Aiken, and two sisters, G. Lorraine Mahar and Andrea M. Aiken. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sandra (Clark) Aiken; son James R. Aiken and wife Heather of Gansevoort, NY; daughter Susan Marino and partner Henry Moreno of Hinesburg, VT; grandchildren: Mia Marino, Molly Marino, Addison Aiken; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made to: Skenesborough Museum, c/o Whitehall Historical Society, PO Box 238 Whitehall, NY 12887; or Our Lady of Hope Parish, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are heartbroken to have lost a dear friend - a "regular" at the Big Apple Restaurant!!!! It was always a joy to visit with - and share a good meal and many interesting stories of his younger years. He was so caring and generous - and we will miss greatly. To the family we never met - we express our thanks for sharing this wonderful man with us! He was a very loving, faithful caring soul - a pleasure to have known.
Gordon & Claudia Stacey
Friend
January 26, 2022
My condolences on the loss of such an amazing gentleman. May all those wonderful memories be a blessing to his family.
Michele Pheeney
January 11, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Jimmy and Susan and their families. We have lost another classmate. Rest In Peace.
Diane CUTTING
Friend
January 9, 2022
Jim's musical talent and personal character added so much to the Adirondack Voices over the years. Whenever I got lost in the technical aspects of a song, I could always count on him to get me back on track. I'll miss you, my friend, but your love of music will always be with us.
Jim O'Hara
Friend
January 7, 2022
wonderful human being whose life should be emulated by all others ...
Terry L Barber
Friend
January 6, 2022
