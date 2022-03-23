James Patrick Daily

Nov. 21, 1965 - March 19, 2022

QUEENSBURY - James Patrick Daily, 56, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born on November 21, 1965 in Germany to the son of James L. and Jean (Baker) Daily of AZ.

At the time of his passing, James was employed by Verizon as a repairman

Beside his parents; he is survived by his children: Trevor Daily, Chloe Daily of Queensbury, Alyssa Daily of New London, CT; and his sister, Janet Daily of Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.