Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James C. Darrow Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
Send Flowers

SOUTH GLENS FALL -

James C. Darrow, Jr., 56, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a snowmobiling accident.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow at Southside Cemetery, Rt. 32, South Glens Falls, NY.

To view James's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the Post Star.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Apr
11
Service
6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Apr
12
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave., SOUTH GLENS, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.