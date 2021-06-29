Menu
James Demontozon
FUNERAL HOME
New Comer Cremations & Funerals - Watervilet
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY

James Demontozon

May 19, 1971 - June 27, 2021

GREENWICH - James "Highlander" Demontozon, 50 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at home surrounded by those he loved the most, following a brief illness.

He was born May 19, 1971, in Catskill, NY to Skip and Betty (Ettenberger) Demontozon.

James graduated from Colonie High School Class of 1989 and went on to HVCC earning an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. He served over 25 years in the Albany County Sheriff's Department earning the rank of Sergeant. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

James was a member of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club, Troy Chapter 21 where he held the rank of Sergeant at Arms. His 2019 Harley Davidson was his pride and joy, many miles and trips to club events were spent, with his wife and best friend riding on the back.

James met the love of his life Deb Darius five years ago, and they were married in the Colony Town Park on July 7, 2018. They both were meant for each other, together they treated each other with unconditional love. Deb was his soul mate, together they shared and loved their children Skylar Demontozon and Madison Darius.

When it came down to it James was the best guy ever, a man with an incredible heart who would give others the shirt off his back. He was funny, kind and caring and he lived by the motto "No excuses, just show up and help".

He is survived by his loving wife Deb (Darius) Demontozon of Greenwich; children: Skylar Demontozon and Madison Darius; parents, Skip and Betty Demontozon of FL; sister Julie (Shawn) Sweeney; mother and father-in-law Micky and Sandy Darius; brother-in-law Michael Darius; niece and nephew Jake and Zoe Sweeney; niece Joanie Lee Darius; members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club who were his brothers RPFFRP 77; his beloved dogs: Miko, Jasper; and his beloved German Shepard Klaus.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189. The calling hours will close with an Officers Tribute at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, NY
Funeral services provided by:
New Comer Cremations & Funerals - Watervilet
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Jim. He was in our Colonie High class of 1989 and became a family friend a few years later. Rest in Peace Jim and condolences to all of his family. Joe Lostritto and Family
Joe Lostritto
July 9, 2021
Deb, I am so so sorry to hear this. Please know you are in my thoughts, and prayers.
Dale Were
July 3, 2021
Rest in peace my friend !! As you continue to ride, may the Lord shine upon you !! Until we meet again Treadhead, shine down upon us !!
Vincent DeSantis
Friend
June 30, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 29, 2021
Heartbreaking loss, so fast incomprehensible. Words escape me. I love you Debbie
Mary Anne LaPoint
Friend
June 29, 2021
RPMC-NC Moonshine Crew
June 28, 2021
I was heart broken to hear about the passing of Jimmy. We worked together at the correctional facility for a very long time. It's so hard to hear that your co worker has passed away. His family is in my thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.
Annmarie Gordon
Friend
June 28, 2021
