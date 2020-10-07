James Edward Harney

Jan. 12, 1933 - Oct. 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY - James Edward Harney, 87, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was born on January 12, 1933, the son of the late Joseph and Marion (Sawyer) Harney. Jim earned a Bachelor's Degree from Tufts University. He was employed at IBM for twelve years and owned Achenbach Jewelry store in Glens Falls, NY for forty years. Jim was an avid golfer who played weekly with a group of friends, as well as yearly trips to Florida to play. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Shirley. They took several trips to Europe visiting Ireland, Scotland, England and Hawaii. Jim had a love for dogs, especially English Mastiffs; he owned six of them in the course of his life. He also raised Netherland Dwarf rabbits, which he showed in six states and Canada. Jim was known for being a witty and charismatic man, who brought smiles to all around him. He was a kind and loving soul with a brilliant mind, who was always there to support his friends and family. Jim enjoyed supporting his daughters and grandchildren in their passions, attending games and recitals often.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a son James Harney.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Swartout) Harney of Queensbury, NY; daughters: Kathleen Bacon and her husband Scott of Unadilla, NY and Colleen Patterson and her husband Joseph of Gansevoort, NY; and granddaughter Kiana Bacon, twin grandsons: Connor and Keegan Bacon and grandson Andrew Patterson and granddaughter Ashley Patterson.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Jim.

