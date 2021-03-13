James Robert (Bob) Finnecy

Dec. 15, 1930 - Mar. 10, 2021

NAPLES, FL - James Robert (Bob) Finnecy passed Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

Bob, a long-time resident of Cleverdale, NY moved North upon retiring in 1992 from General Electric after working for 37 years. His career included numerous financial positions throughout the US and abroad, culminating at headquarters in Connecticut.

Living in the Adirondacks provided opportunity to indulge in downhill skiing and sailing. Bob and wife, Mary Ann, avid travelers spent winters in Europe, South America, Asia and Naples, Florida. They enjoyed fine dining, music and theater with annual trips to NYC attending The Met and Broadway. With Mary Ann, he devoted time remodeling a modest house into their beloved Lake George home.

Born December 15, 1930 in Oil City, PA, to Catherine Cassidy and Robert Finnecy, he graduated from Gannon University in 1953 where he also taught for a short period. After college he joined the U.S. Naval Aviation Cadet Program, serving in Pensacola, Florida; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and on the carrier USS Coral Sea in the Mediterranean Sea.

Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; two daughters: Elizabeth Cowell of Lake George, Mary Beth Marxer of Dallas; two sons: Robert of Wilton, CT and John of London, England; two stepsons: Philip Freeman of Dumfries, VA and Mike Freeman of Woodlands, TX; three grandchildren: Megan, Caitlyn and Kirsten. Four step grandchildren: Stephanie, Philip, Madison and Morgan.

Bob was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, Trustee of Sacred Heart Church, a parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church, member of the Foundation Board of LaSalle School for Boys and member of Financial Executives International.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Venango Christian School, 1505 West 1st St., Oil City, PA 16301 or Friends of the Paulist Fathers, Attn. Betsy Cowell, 4 Lakewood Dr., Katskill Bay, NY 12844.