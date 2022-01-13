Menu
James Glenroy Fisher Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

James Glenroy Fisher, Sr.

Dec. 18, 1932 - Jan. 11, 2022

QUEENSBURY - James Glenroy Fisher, Sr., 89, of Garner St., passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving daughters. James was reunited with the love of his life almost exactly a year after her passing.

Born December 18, 1932, in Queensbury, he was the son of the late Charles and Marion (LaPoint) Fisher.

Following graduation from Glens Falls City School, James enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1951 to 1954. He was a Platoon Leader, earning the rank of Corporal and received the National Defense Award Medal. James was stationed in New Jersey, Colorado, and Alaska.

On March 12, 1954, James married his beloved bride Peggy Joyce LaLonde in Queensbury.

For 38 years James was employed by NIBCO as Department Head of the Maintenance and Electrical Departments. He also had a side electrical business. James had many hobbies including, hunting, fishing, working in his workshop cabinet making and carpentry, and spending time with his family. He loved traveling to visit his children and grandchildren. He also loved going to the casino and playing scratch-offs.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his infant daughter, Charmaine Denise Fisher; son, James Glenroy Fisher, Jr.; infant grandsons: James Glenroy Fisher III and Bruce James Allen, Jr.; siblings: Lorraine King, Charles Fisher, Kenneth Fisher, William Fisher, and Shirley Mitchell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Sherry Lynn (Donald) Billington, Cathy Ann (Bruce) Allen, Debra Jean (Stephen) Cirelli; grandchildren: Teeya (Steven) Allen, Tiffiny (Brian) Sheerer, Tonya Allen, Marc (Caitlyn) Billington, Ashley (Brandon) Burrows, James (Miranda) Cirelli, Kailani Cirelli; great-grandchildren; Christeena (Robert) Allen, Conor Horrigan, Cassondra Mae Potter, Brayden Potter, Dylan Sheerer, Lexi Potter, Jameson Cirelli, Sophia Vance, Camden Vance, Landon Burrows and Lily Cirelli; great-great-grandson, Levi Bulman; also several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.

Peggy and James will be laid to rest together in the spring at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Tim and Nancy Pratt, Robert and Lynne Matte, as well as close family, friends, and neighbors, Dr. Robert Evans, Dr. Anne Evans, West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, Glens Falls Hospital 3 North and Tower 3, and Caitlyn Billington (grand-daughter-in-law).

In loving memory of James, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10063, or West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, 86 Luzerne Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Sherry, Cathy and Debbie, We offer our condolences to your whole family during this difficult time. Your Dad and Mom are together again and with Jimmy. God Bless
Dan and Shari Mitchell
Family
January 14, 2022
Cathy - Prayers go out to all of you. May the wonderful memories you made with your dad soon turn your sorrow into joy. You did an amazing job caring for him with all your love.
Dawn Dunn
January 13, 2022
Very sorry for your loss. Cherish the many fond memories
Lonnie Bolster-Bell
January 13, 2022
Sending love and prayers. Uncle Jim will be so missed my phone is silent now. Love to all
michelle washburn
Family
January 13, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
January 13, 2022
Sherry - I know how your hearts must be breaking at the loss of someone so special. Sending you lots of hugs and love. May your dad rest in peace. Deepest Sympathy to the Fisher Family - Rene & Deborah Brochu
Deborah Brochu
Friend
January 12, 2022
Gordy sends his sympathy and. prayers .May God bless you and comfort you in the days to come.
Gordy Smith
January 12, 2022
Prayers and love sent to you and your family
Bill and Debbie Mcgarr
Friend
January 12, 2022
My deepest Prayers and Sympathy to my cousin s and their children. Aunt Peg and Uncle Jim left. many happy memories for everyone especially their girls. God Bless you all. From my children and first and me.
Bea Didio
Family
January 12, 2022
