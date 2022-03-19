James Glasston

March 30, 1955 - March 4, 2022

SAFFORD, AZ - James Glasston, age 66, passed away at home in Safford, AZ, March 4, 2022, from complications of myeloproliferative leukemia. Preceded in death by his parents, Merle J. Glasston and Edna R. Glasston. "Jim" was born in Burlington, VT on March 30, 1955 and grew up in Lake George and Glens Falls, NY, graduating from Glens Falls High School in 1973. Following two years at the State University of New York at Buffalo where he studied with the poet, Robert Creeley, among others, Jim spent several years in New Orleans before making his way West to join extended family in Tucson, AZ.

After working in the construction industry in Tucson, Jim embarked on a long career in the Southern Arizona copper mining industry, retiring in 2019 as Chief Environmental Engineer for Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold. Well-respected in his field, Jim was known for his work ethic and interest in sustainability and the environment in copper production.

Jim is survived and missed by his loving wife of 28 years, Patty; his daughter, Tiffani (Reggie); stepson, Paul; two granddaughters: Hannah and Ellie; and his three sisters: Meg Glasston (Antonio Fortes) and Hannah Glasston (Patrick Hynes), Tucson and Ellen Glasston, Los Angeles; and four nephews.

A compassionate, generous person, Jim enjoyed antiquing, landscaping, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and took great pride in the historic home he and Patty restored in Safford. Jim cared deeply about both two- and four-legged living souls that had no homes.

If you would like, please honor Jim with a donation to any animal shelter or organization that helps the homeless; or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to fund research to improve outcomes for blood cancer patients.

Per his wishes, Jim was buried at East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson, in a private family ceremony.