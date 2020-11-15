James H. Bradley

June 8, 1938 - Nov. 4, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE - James H. Bradley, 82, of Lake Luzerne, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, at home in the arms of his wife, Barbara, of sixty years. Jim fought a three-year courageous battle with ALS, never giving up and always sharing a smile.

Born on June 8, 1938 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late James Francis Bradley and Jessie (Cafiero) Bradley of Wantagh, NY.

Jim was a member of the first graduating class from Wantagh High School, Wantagh, NY, Class of 1956. During high school, he played both football and basketball.

Upon graduating, Jim was proud to join the US Marines. He served in Japan from July 18, 1956 to July 17, 1958 in Southeast Asia before being honorably discharged as a Corporal.

He was a Sales Representative with National Gypsum Co. in Charlotte, NC, retiring after 37 years of service.

Jim, more fondly known as, Jimmy, Big Jim, Poppy, was first, a most devoted husband, father and grandfather. Jimmy was a true outdoorsman, loving golf, skiing, cycling, hunting, and a devoted spectator of his grandchildren's sporting events. Jimmy and his wife Barbara made several trips to Ireland for golf vacations. Jimmy led the organization and planning of family ski trips out West. Jimmy and Barbara made the trek to Hilton Head every year after retirement for golf, walks on the beach and just generally enjoying each other's company. Jimmy was very proud of all his children and grandchildren and the hard-nosed work ethic he engrained in all of them. Jimmy and Barbara were devoted skiers who made the six-hour trip (one-way) to/from Long Island to Lake Luzerne every weekend during the ski season for fifty years. They both fell in love with the upstate area and subsequently settled in Lake Luzerne after retirement.

Jimmy and Barbara were members at Glens Falls Country Club for twenty-one years; one of his fondest memories was winning the Presidents Cup, Summer of 2009.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter, Susan Bradley, of Oakdale, NY.

Survivors in addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, are his children: James Scott Bradley, son, and his wife Gina Bradley, East Hampton, NY, Richard Douglas Bradley, son, and his wife Charline Bradley, Westchester, NY and Jill Hillary Kelleher, daughter, and her husband, John Kelleher, Queensbury NY. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Emma and James Bradley, of East Hampton, Cayla and Susan Bradley, of Westchester and Lauren, Jack and Jimmy Kelleher, of Queensbury; his sister, Patricia (Bradley) Fitchett and her husband Bill, of Lake Luzerne; his brother, Greg Bradley and his wife, Betty, of Outer Banks, NC; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.

Memorial Donations may be sent to The ALS Center In Memory of Jim Bradley - 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205.

Barbara and family want to express sincere and deep gratitude to Dr. Bob Reeves and his office colleagues of passionate loving individuals who went far beyond expectations in caring for Jimmy.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com