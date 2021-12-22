James "Jimmy" Wayne Hall

July 22, 1960 - Dec. 19, 2021

GANSEVOORT - James "Jimmy" Wayne Hall left us all to pursue his next guitar playing, music writing, recording, hunting and fishing excursion without warning after stay at the Saratoga Hospital chasing the female doctors and nurses.

Jimmy made his first appearance into the world on July 22, 1960 with his parents James Alfred Hall and Loretta MJ Hall (Robbins).

It wasn't long after that Jimmy made it known to everyone who knew him that he would be running out the door if he thought there was a big fish story lurking in the nearest body of water or a big buck waiting nearby. Of course, early on a guitar was always in his hands as he taught himself everything about music completely on his own.

Later in Jimmy's life he expanded his horizons in music to include writing and recording his music. Jimmy's family and friends always knew where to find him at all hours of the day and night. He would be in his version of a "Man Cave", his Music Room. His music room was his pride and joy. Jimmy's talents also expanded to repairing and restoring vintage/antique boat motors to their former glory right until this journey.

He would frequently be found trying to grow the best tasting, largest vegetables in his garden, which he shared with everyone who expressed an interest. Jimmy could be seen picking the neighbors pear tree, eating as many as he could and hoping that he would get someone to make him some pear jelly.

Jimmy spent his adult life between Queensbury, NY and Gansevoort, NY after graduating from Queensbury High School and is best known for his adventures on the lake as an avid fisherman, in the woods chasing a buck and pursuing his lifelong passion and pursuit of music, while sharing his talents with anyone who would listen and teaching all who were willing to learn, until right before his leaving. Even after developing Parkinson's Disease later in his life, Jimmy did not stop. His passion to live, love, perform, record, and share only grew.

Jimmy loved all of his family deeply and especially his grandchildren, his brother Jeff and all of his friends.

Jimmy professed his faith to Christianity by recording music for his church, letting the spirit of Christ live on through him by what he played.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents James and Loretta Hall of Glens Falls and his brother Jeffrey "Jeff" Hall of Corinth. He is survived by his girlfriend Dhee DeLeon; son, "AJ" Alfred Hall and his wife, Jessica; his grandchildren: Joseph Leigh, Tahlia Rosalee and Bryton James Hall; his sister Deb Stevens and her fiancee John Blaney; his sister Jana Shackett; sister-in-law Toni Hall; nephews: Dominic Wilson, Justin Wilson and his partner Casey Scandore, Travis Skelton and his partner Rudy Gardner, Tyler Bouyea and his partner Kaitlynn Sousis, Adam Hall and his wife Shaylyn Hall, Andy Hall, John Shackett; nieces: Annette Smith and her husband Jason, Ashley Hall and her partner Adam Vosh, Samantha Brown, Marie Pistoia; special cousins: April Dickenson and her husband Dave, Jim Hare and his wife Anna along with their son Jimmy, Tom Neddo; Pastor Derik Bartholomew of the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church and Pastor Nathan Deming; Worship Pastor Walter Reilly of the Mount Zion Church; along with other family and dear lifelong friends.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Saratoga Hospital for making Jimmy's final days here peaceful with their unparalleled care, compassion, and kindness.

There will be no services, however a Celebration of Life for Jimmy will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmy's memory to: Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 1767 NY-196, Fort Edward, NY 12828 - https://cornerstoneoutreachcenter.com

or Mount Zion Church, 207 Redmond Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831 - https://www.mountzionchurches.com

Cash App: $mzc7 or [email protected]

