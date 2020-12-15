James H. Hamm

Dec. 4, 1949 - Dec. 11, 2020

CORINTH – James H. Hamm, 71, of Hamm Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 4, 1949 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Harold and Minnie (Shattuck) Hamm.

Jim attended Corinth High School.

He married Linda J. Lucia on March 8, 1969 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Hamm Road for over 40 years.

Jim was first employed as a mechanic at Dick's Shell Station in Corinth for several years and then worked for many years at General Foods in Saratoga Springs.

He enjoyed working on cars and small engines, camping and loved going to the races, car rides and going out to eat. His greatest pleasure was staying at home, working on his property and being with his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by four siblings: John Hamm, Ray Hamm, Bill Hamm and Gladys Ozga.

Survivors besides his wife of 51 years include two children: Michelle Wyman (Charlie) of Corinth and James Hamm of Wells; four grandchildren: Charlie Jr, Mackenzie, Danyell, and Darrian; three brothers-in-law: Dick Lucia (Carol) of Corinth, Jerry Lucia of Saratoga Springs, Danny Lucia (Lori) of Queensbury; Christina Derby (Henry) of Hadley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a close friend, Tracy McEntyre of Hadley.

At Jim's request, services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank Saratoga Hospital ER and the staff on D1 for their kindness and compassionate care given to Jim during his illness.

The family suggests memorials to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.