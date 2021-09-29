Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James L. Hermance
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

James L. Hermance

GRANVILLE - James L. Hermance, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after a long illness at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his son, James Hermance, Jr., his brother, Richard W. Hermance. Left to cherish his memory include his wife of over 63 years, Almira; his children: Jamie (Joe) Brown, Jayne (Robert) Gilman; his grandchildren: Robert (Jamie) Dietze, Michelle (Brighton) Hoyt, Christopher (Holly) Dietze, Robert "Boops" (Bethany) Gilman, Kyle Gilman, James Hermance, Daniel Hermance; several great and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Harley (Barbara) Hermance; his sister, Donna Tucker; sister-in-law, Julia Hermance; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Hermance; and several nieces, nephew, and cousins.

At James' request there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Jim's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205, or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Burial
12:30p.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results