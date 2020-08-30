James J. Sager

Aug. 26, 2020

MALTA - James J. Sager, returned to his heavenly home on Aug. 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. He was a resident of Wesley Nursing Home, but passed at Saratoga Hospital.

He was a graduate of Guilderland High School. After working for New York State, he began to prepare to follow his dream-teaching. He studied and graduated from Russell Sage College. Jim taught at St. Patrick's School in Watervliet, for 19 years. He then enjoyed several years of private tutoring. Jim played basketball and followed football and baseball results and occasionally visited the New York race course in the summer.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Pat) Bradley Sager after 38 years of marriage. Jim has three brothers: Robert Sager of New Berne, North Carolina, Raymond Sager of Albany, and David Sager (Susan) of Knoxville, Tennessee. Jim always enjoyed his nieces and nephews especially around holidays. Michele Dussault (Steve) of Dover, New Hampshire, Donna Sager of New Berne, North Carolina, Raymond Sager, Jr. of Texas, Bryan Sager of Albany, Kristie Sager of Mechanicville, Mary Beth Hardie (Al) of Cary, North Carolina, Francis Joseph Van Schaick (Bryan) of Clayton, North Carolina, John Van Schaick (Leigh Ann) Hillsborough, North Carolina, Julianna Duncan (Kenneth) of Clayton North Carolina; also survived by his grand nieces and nephews: Matthew Hardie, Sarah Hardie, Nolan, Catie, Caroline and Owen Van Schaick, Olivia and Liam Van Schaick and Kristen and Kaylie Duncan. He was predeceased by his niece, Candy Sager.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park, Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.

Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet.

The family would like to thank the Wesley staff for the loving care they provided for Jim. Saratoga Hospital staff worked tirelessly in keeping him comfortable. For all the prayers faithfully recited for Jim and our family, we are most grateful.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to.

For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.