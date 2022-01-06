Menu
James Albert "Jim" Johnson

James "Jim" Albert Johnson

QUEENSBURY - James "Jim" Albert Johnson, 77 of Queensbury, NY passed away peacefully at his home on December 26, 2021. Jim was predeceased by his father, Albert Carlos Johnson and his mother Thelma (Knight) Johnson of Glens Falls, NY.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of Glens Falls High School. He studied at Ohio Northern University. He worked locally in the restaurant industry for more than 40 years, most recently as Bar Manager at the Log Jam Restaurant and previously at Apple Annie's Bar.

Jim loved boating on Lake George. He enjoyed golf and playing pool, winning several trophies over the years. He was a member of the pool league at The Full Moon Bar and Grill on Glen Lake Road.

Jim was a generous and kind man. He donated often to charities. He cherished his lifelong close friends and family. He loved animals, particularly his own cats and dogs.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Roslyn (Blanchard) Johnson of Queensbury; his daughter Wendy Surber and her husband Kevin Surber; two grandchildren: Brian and Matthew Surber of the Bay Area, CA; step-children: Louis and his wife Chris Fisher from Newcomb, NY and Kim Fisher from Stony Creek, NY; best pal for many years, William "Bill" Bechtold from Raleigh, NC.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's honor to your preferred charity.

Jim's family would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of the people in his life who helped him in his time of need.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
Len and I loved Jim and we shared so many happy times together. I will miss him dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with you Roz.
Mary C Fosbrook
Friend
January 23, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
January 22, 2022
When I speak of Jimmy or think of Jimmy it is with fond memories. Always cheerful. Always a smile on his face. You will be missed. Apple Annies and The Log Jam. What fun!
Alice Richmond
Friend
January 10, 2022
To Jimmy's family, we are so saddened to hear about his passing.  Our hearts are with you.  We knew Jimmy for a long time through our family and mutual friends.  Jimmy was always a caring, friendly and fun person to be with.  Jimmy will be missed.  Rest in Peace Dear Friend.
Ben and Sue Gauthier
Friend
January 9, 2022
Jim, we have been friends for many years. I will miss your company and happy smile. I have fond memories of the great times the four of us (You, Roz, Bill and Myself) spent together. Rest in Peace, Dear Friend. Roz and Family, our thoughts and prayers are always with you.
Sandy Brown Bechtold
Friend
January 8, 2022
So sorry to hear this... you know we loved working with himThinking of you Roz
Amy and Brian Wilcox
January 7, 2022
Roz - So sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. We have such fun memories across the bar over the years and on the lake. God bless you and your family!
Joe & Sheila Grady, FL
Friend
January 7, 2022
Rest in peace J.J. So many great memories of working with Jim and having him as someone I could call my friend.
Elaine Schaller
January 7, 2022
So very sad of your departure. J.J. You are sincerely missed. Love you pal, God's speed and bless you for all the life long memories we shared as friends. Billy. Peace be with you.
Bill Bechtold
January 7, 2022
I Knew Jimmy from the 70´s in LG Village. He was always kind & generous. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family
Frank Poncho Munoff
Friend
January 6, 2022
I will miss you dearly, Jim. Rest in Peace, my friend.
Molly Anthony
Friend
January 6, 2022
