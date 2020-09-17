James L. Nash

March 2, 1934 - Sept. 14, 2020

After a protracted, horrible and sometimes funny battle with Alzheimer's, Jim Nash passed away on Sept. 14, 2020.

His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren. Holding babies waking into the world, toddlers learning their way around, wrestling on the living room carpet with his kids all at once, teaching each to fish, play tennis, shoot or to ski as they grew. In addition, they loved him too. His growing grandchildren would travel to ski with him and "Grammy", fishing with Pop at the camp in Wilmington while Grammy spoiled them with hugs and meals, or just to sit and hear his stories, which he was happy to repeat many times. They knew him so well, accepting his sometimes gruff moods as "that's just Pop" with smiles and kindness, knowing he loved them.

Jim was also a brilliant student and engineer. The first in his family to go to college, he was first in his graduating chemical engineering class at Bucknell University. He continued with graduate studies and learning while working as an engineer at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, and through his career at General Electric in Burlington, Vermont developing semipermeable membranes for extracting oxygen from seawater, and then in Fort Edward developing, constructing and refining a process for producing thin dielectric film for power capacitors.

Summers for the family were at the Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club. It was the community to which his family belonged, with adults and children of all ages working to maintain the courts, playing tennis, talking between matches and sharing picnic lunches and dinners. He became very much involved in the Club, serving as its president for several years after his retirement from GE.

Jim, Dad, Pop will be missed most by his wife of 63 years, Hannah; his four children: Laura, Jim, Dawn and Dan; his grandchildren: Emilio and Charlie Tangerini, Nick, Sam and Hannah Keenan; and his brothers: Nick and Phil.

It is the family's wish that any gifts be in the form of charitable contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. in Queensbury.