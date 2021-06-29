James D. Lamkins

May 1, 1960 - June 20, 2021

GLENS FALLS - James D. Lamkins, 61, passed away at Gateway House of Peace, Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Elena, whom he met in Barcelona in 2002, and his precious daughter, Deanna, born February 6, 2009.

Born May 1, 1960, he was the son of Patricia A. Lamkins and the late Douglas E. Lamkins.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (1979-1983), where he received a meritorious mast in Beirut, Lebanon, for service above and beyond the call of duty.

Post military service, Jim moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, with other prior servicemen to take up building condos in Boca Raton. He moved back to Upstate NY where he was Supervisor of a construction crew, before attending Hudson Valley Community College and New Horizon Computer Learning Center, beginning an internship, then PEF position with NYS ITS. Jim retired from this position as a Grade 25 on March 8, 2021.

In addition to his wife and daughter, survivors include; his loving mother, Patricia Lamkins; several siblings and their mates; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 6 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa.

A private interment with military honors will take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family will also be holding a celebration of his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020, or Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to the doctors and staff at the above organizations for all their compassion, support and loving care.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.