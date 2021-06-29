Menu
James D. Lamkins
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

James D. Lamkins

May 1, 1960 - June 20, 2021

GLENS FALLS - James D. Lamkins, 61, passed away at Gateway House of Peace, Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Elena, whom he met in Barcelona in 2002, and his precious daughter, Deanna, born February 6, 2009.

Born May 1, 1960, he was the son of Patricia A. Lamkins and the late Douglas E. Lamkins.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (1979-1983), where he received a meritorious mast in Beirut, Lebanon, for service above and beyond the call of duty.

Post military service, Jim moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, with other prior servicemen to take up building condos in Boca Raton. He moved back to Upstate NY where he was Supervisor of a construction crew, before attending Hudson Valley Community College and New Horizon Computer Learning Center, beginning an internship, then PEF position with NYS ITS. Jim retired from this position as a Grade 25 on March 8, 2021.

In addition to his wife and daughter, survivors include; his loving mother, Patricia Lamkins; several siblings and their mates; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 6 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa.

A private interment with military honors will take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family will also be holding a celebration of his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020, or Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to the doctors and staff at the above organizations for all their compassion, support and loving care.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church
167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I will always remember Jimmy as the center of fun and laughter. He knew how to make all of us laugh and there can never be enough laughter in this world. That was his gift in how he made the world a much better place than he found it, and I am honored and grateful that I knew him as my dear cousin, childhood buddy and friend.
Daniel Venne
Family
July 3, 2021
I will love and miss you, my brother,forever. Till we meet again. Love, Terry
Terry Lamkins
Sister
July 3, 2021
All of Uncle Doug's children carry that special twinkle in their eyes, inherited from both parents I think! Jim's twinkle was especially mischievous. There are perhaps many stories that my brothers could tell that we girl cousins might not know. Despite the relative distance of residences and different paths in life, I saw enough of my cousin to know a kind and open heart when I saw one! Although, as with all of us Lamkins' decendents, I am sure there could be moments of flash fire! When last I saw Jim pre-pandemic, he was ill but of positive attitude; although I know that he was also hedging his bets by ensuring his family would be cared for. It was clear how dear his wife and daughter and siblings were to him. My heart goes out to all of you; the planet has prematurely lost another good one. Hugs, Tammy and family
Tamara Venne
Family
July 1, 2021
Jim was a one-of-a-kind coworker. He understood how to treat people and was a great presence around the office. I count it a blessing that I was able to get to know him. I learned a lot as he was not shy with sharing info and was a good-natured fellow. Prayers and Condolences to his entire family.
Jim, you will be missed.
Thilden Carr
Coworker
June 30, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 29, 2021
I will miss you Jim. The world will never be the same without you in it. We will meet again and until that time I will always think of you and love you my brother. Forever. Gina
Gina Balch
Sister
June 25, 2021
Jim was a very good person at work, always nice to everyone and always a good friend to all his coworkers.
I will miss his presence immensely.
Prayers and condolences to his family.
Michael Landi
Coworker
June 24, 2021
I love and miss you so much Jim !! Rest In Peace high on the mountain big brother!! Xoxo
Mary Ellen Williams
Sister
June 24, 2021
