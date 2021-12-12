Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James M. Mitchell
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

James M. Mitchell

Sept. 18, 1929 - Dec. 10, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - James M. Mitchell, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021 at The Pines of Glens Falls.

Born September 18, 1929 in Bronxville, NY, he was the son of the late Mae (Martin) Mitchell.

On June 14, 1958, James married Martha Dorlon at the Glens Falls Presbyterian Church. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury for many years.

Jim was employed by American Airlines for many years. During his time there, he was proud to have made the travel arrangements for The Beatles last tour. He traveled with the band and became friends over the course of the tour. Jim was also very active in community theater. He acted with the Rockland County Community Theater, the Glens Falls Community Theater and was particularly proud of his time spent with the Saratoga Homemade Theater. Jim made several commercials and TV appearances over the years. Most of all, Jim loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with them fishing at Osgood Pond, playing golf, and vacationing at their summer home on Lake Clear. He will be greatly missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Martha Mitchell, his sons; James Mitchell (Cheri), Mark Mitchell (Marianne), and Christopher "Kipper" Mitchell (Kim), his daughters; Catherine "Cady" Kilpeck (Tim), and Anne Clark (Rick), his grandchildren; Megan Mitchell, Cooper, Molly, and Finnegan Mitchell, Hannah and Noah Mitchell, Becca and Maggie Kilpeck, and Connor and Hunter Clark, as well as many friends.

Friends may call from 4-6pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Memorial donations in Jim's name can be made to the Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846, or to the South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Rd, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Dec
15
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Church Rev. Guy A. Childs
80 Saratoga Ave., SOUTH GLENS, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim was a good and humorous friend. Although we hadn't talked for a number of years, Jim was never far from my thoughts. As recently as this morning I thought about him once again, then within an hour I was saddened to read this obituary. Thank you for your many years of friendship Jim. Rest In Peace My Friend...
Lou Hall
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results