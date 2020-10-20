James Peter Tarbell

Jan. 13, 1948 - Oct. 18, 2020

QUEENSBURY - James P. Tarbell, 72, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born January 13, 1948 in Fitchburg, MA to the late Olive (Jane) Booth and Leon Clifford Tarbell, Sr.

He joined the United States Navy after High School and served in Vietnam.

He worked for Adesa Corp. in New Jersey before retiring and moving to Queensbury where he worked part-time for the Lake George Steamboat Co. for the past 13 years.

Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to Lake Okeechobee, FL with his friend, Pat. He also loved going to Wells, Maine with his "Muppie Pants", his wife, Alesia and being by the ocean.

He was a member of the Wednesday squad of the Saratoga National Cemetery and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, truly enjoying Father Busch's homily.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Edward Tarbell and Leon Tarbell, Jr.

Jim leaves the "love of his life", his wife of 25 years, Alesia; three children: Carol (Mario) Fastiggi of W. Orange, NJ, Denise (Chris) Alevras of Livingston, NJ, and Jim Jr. (Anna) Tarbell of Rockaway Park, NY; two step-children: Annette Ray of Kissimmee, FL and Jimmy Ray of Woodbridge, NJ; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Judy Tarbell of Lunenburg, MA.

We would like to thank the Charles Wood Cancer Center, Dr. Stoutenburg, Dr. Zagar, Dr. DeCunzo, Sharon Geerts, Dave Berry and all the nurses during his journey.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Rd., Queensbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the church prior to burial. Interment will be held 12:30 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871 for the beautification fund and Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.