James Harild Parrott
1929 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

James Harold Parrott

Jan. 13, 1929 - Dec. 13, 2021

EAST POULTNEY, VT - James Harold Parrott, 92, of Clark Hollow Road, East Poultney, VT, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 13, 2021.

James was born in Whitehall, NY on January 13, 1929, the son of Deretha (Young) Parrott and James Kingsbury Parrott.

He was one of the last remaining members of the Class of 1946 at Whitehall High School. He married Anna S. Kovalosky of Poultney, VT on October 2, 1948. The wedding took place at St. Raphael's Church in Poultney, VT. Their Polish wedding reception was at the Kovalosky Dairy Farm. They had been married over 67 years, when Anna passed away on May 8, 2016.

James' great joy was his family, whom he loved and supported. He was the past President of the Whitehall Republican Club and served on Whitehall School Board of Education for many years.

In high school, James enjoyed playing football and track. After high school, he played semi-pro football for the Pachyderms, playing defensive tackle.

James' career took many turns, from Plant Manager at GE Hudson Falls and Fort Edward, NY to Management and Design at EB Metal Products, Whitehall, NY, to teaching electricity at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY. After retirement from teaching, James took on a career challenge. He was invited to go to Shanghai, China. Using his talents and life experiences, at age 78, he designed a plant that made vacuum pumps. After four years his goal was achieved.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and achieved his lifelong dream to hunt in Africa.

In addition to his parents, James is pre-deceased by sisters-in-law, Reta Parrott, and Katherine Matte, their spouses Elmer Parrott and Bruno Matte, brother-in-law, Ned Hayes and a special niece, Bonnie P. Davis

Survivors includes his children: Annette Parrott, Whitehall, NY, Janet Astileanu, Glens Falls, NY, James J. Parrott, Jr., East Poultney, VT; his grandchildren: Jymma Budz (Joe Budz), Cairo, NY Jaimie James (Douglas Kimmell), Glens Falls, NY; sisters-in-law: Teresa Hayes and Agnes Kovalosky, Poultney, VT; and serval nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00-6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Zackariah Chichester at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Hope Church, 48 Skene Street, Whitehall, NY. Burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Hope Church, 48 Skene Street, Whitehall, NY 12887 or St. Raphael's Church, 21 East Main Street, Poultney, VT 0574.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St, Whitehall, NY
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Hope Church
48 Skene Street, Whitehall, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
Jim was 14 years older than me,yet, when I was a child, he was always one to bend down in greeting, always ready with a smile for me, and ever cheerful toward me. These small efforts of generosity and grace are ever with me, for we were reared in tough years and surrounded by little gentility. I have often thought of those encounters through the years and acknowledged them in silent gratitude. As I grew older, we would meet on the street and he was everready with a greeting, a smile, a handshake. My clearest memory of him (and his brother Sherman) is in the old Typhoid cemetery behind the Armory, where frequently several boys from the neighborhood gathered together, flying kites, each testing whose kite could fly the highest (Sheen´ always won those contests, even if it meant precariously mounting to balance atop an old gravestone, which in part may explain why some stones leaned so close to the Earth!) I´ve missed meeting Jim in these latter years; now, when I think of him, I´ll miss him more. I´ll never forget his humble grace.
Russ Williams
Friend
December 15, 2021
