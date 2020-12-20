Menu
James Sullivan
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

James Sullivan

Mar. 18, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2020

KINGSBURY - On Friday, December 18, 2020, James Sullivan, 90 years young, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away to be reunited with his beloved soulmate, Nancy in Heaven.

Born March 18, 1930, he was raised in Ossining, the son of the late Paul and Julianna Sullivan, with his siblings, John, Helen, Paul, and Kenny. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1948.

On September 2, 1951, Jim married the love of his life, Nancy at St Ann's Church in Ossining. They went on to raise their five children in Ossining and in Dannamora. He coached basketball and baseball for Chris and Jimmy for many years and Scott loved doing projects with him. He was always a hard worker and always put his family first.

He joined the US Army and fought proudly for his country as a Corporal in the Korean War where he was injured and received a Purple Heart.

He became an officer at Sing Sing Prison in 1954. He went on to be promoted to Deputy Warden at Clinton Correctional Facility in 1976-1983. Then, in 1983, he became the Warden of Sing Sing Prison, where he retired in 1988.

When he retired, he built Nancy her dream home in Kingsbury where they moved to be closer to their family. Their greatest joy was spending time with their grandchildren. During the summer they would host huge family reunions and, in the winter, they would travel south to visit friends and family. Whenever you saw them, they were holding hands and they just loved to go dancing. They were blessed to celebrate 65 beautiful years of marriage together.

He enjoyed playing pinochle, tennis, basketball, and his favorite was golf. On his 88th birthday he golfed an 88! He continued to golf through this past summer. He loved his garden, and enjoyed sharing everything he grew with family and neighbors.

If there was a project to be done, he was there to help! He made every single holiday special, and when his beloved wife, Nancy, passed away he made it his priority to continue all of the family traditions and even became a master at making her famous Irish Cream.

He was always proud of his family and praised their accomplishments. Even when he "fired you", he still thought you were great. He loved to attend his family's sports and school events, and was always there to cheer them on! He even helped coach his granddaughter's softball for years.

"He instilled the best morals and values in all of us, and taught us to always live with integrity." He had a special smile, a truly contagious laugh, and his heart was solid gold. He will be deeply missed and forever loved. We find comfort in knowing he is dancing with his "Mrs. McGillicutty" in Heaven.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Karen Collins (Terry), Michael Sullivan, Scott Sullivan (Mary), Chris Sullivan, Jim Sullivan (Rebecca); grandchildren: Joe Laluna (Mary), Chris Laluna (Jessica), Kyle Collins (Missy), Allison Sullivan (Cody), Jessica Sullivan (Dayton), Melissa Sullivan, CJ Sullivan (Erin), Brady Sullivan, Hope Sullivan, Danika Johnson (Matt), Kevin Gilligan, Kyle Gilligan, Kristen Sullivan, Ashley Sullivan, Sarah Sullivan; great-grandchildren: Dawson, Kayla, Kaiden, Hailey, Skyler, Kameron, Kolton, Allison, Jakob, Connor, Lola, Josie, Ravenna, Jada, Maddox, Roman, Kayzie, Kyler; great-great grandchild Jameson; and all the children and grandchildren they "adopted" through the years.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Masks and social distancing are required. A maximum of 40 people may be in the building at one time.

Funeral service and burial will be private at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, where he will be honored for serving in the Army. There will be a memorial picnic in the summer (TBD). If interested in attending, please contact a family member.

Thank you to the nurses and doctors at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassion to James and his family.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
I know, our Dad is smiling with our Mom, looking down at us all. Happy to know he had a full and wonderful life and was remembered. Our Dad was blessed with a rich life of great friends, family, neighbors, and others he met, that touched his life over the years. Thank you all so much.

Richelle Schafer, I wanted to thank you for the beautiful flowers you sent for my Dad. I have been trying to find you, to send a proper thank you note to you, but have not been successful. I am not sure if you knew our Dad from Ossining, Dannemora, or the Kingsbury area. But I want to thank you for your thoughtfulness. The flowers were beautiful. Thank you again so much. I hope someday I learn how you know him and you share your memory of him to us. Thank you again.

Thank you Bill and Colleen Schrorr for your beautiful flowers you sent for our Dad and support of our family. Your thoughtfulness, kindness, and friendship has been so very much appreciated. Because of that friendship, Scott thankfully had your address. But thank you again.


Mike LeFevre, thank you and your family for the wonderful memories you shared with our Dad, Mom, and family. They loved their time in Dannemora, and the friendships they made that lasted decades! Thank you also for the most beautiful plant we have ever seen. Your family’s thoughtfulness will always be remembered and appreciated. Thank you so much.


Timothy Bechard, thank you for you condolences and sharing how you knew our Dad. He loved golfing and his golfing group. He would try to golf Monday, Wednesday, and Friday most weeks and our visits with him or plans worked around those days. LOL! Thank you again.


Dear Pliscofsky, thank you for sharing how you knew our Dad. He continued to do that garden, not just for family, but also so he could share his vegetables with his neighbors. It gave him Such happiness to to be able to share, to be able to see you all, and feel the community there on his street. Thank you so much for your kindness.

Thank you Don and Gloria, for your thoughts, prayers, and friendship. Thank you.
Thank you Andy and Penny Roberts, your thoughts, condolences, and friendship mean so much.
Thank you, Kenneth Luby, for your thoughts and prayers for the loss of our Dad. We so appreciate this.
Thank you to all of you.
Karen Sullivan Collins
Daughter
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Kenneth Luby
December 24, 2020
Jim and family, Hearing the news of your Dad´s passing instantly brought back many happy memories of times spent together - football games and snowmobiling and happy times together. My Dad respected your Dad as both a colleague and as a friend. His legacy surely lives on in all of you. My sincere condolences.
Mike LeFevre
December 22, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your dear father. Karen and Terry ,Don and I send our thoughts our prayers and much love to you both.May he Rest In Peace
Don and Gloria DuPrey
December 22, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Our condolences go out to the entire family. Our thoughts are with you all.
Andy and Penny Roberts
Friend
December 22, 2020
Colleen Schnorr
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of our dear friend Mr. Sullivan. The neighbors will truly miss you ritual of bringing the tomatoes around on your lawn mower/ cart. Lord willing we will have enough tomatoes to continue on your tradition. We will miss your smile and wave from two doors away.
Pliscofsky
December 20, 2020
Jim and I were golf partners for 3 years at Kingsbury. It was so much fun playing with Jim and I learned a lot from him. I didn't play with him this year as I was building a house. I am saddened that he passed away without us getting together this year. Condolences to the family. I will miss his humor on the golf course.
Timothy Bechard
December 20, 2020
Richelle Schaefer
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results