July 29, 1970 - Mar. 23, 2021

SALEM - James Edward Washburn, Sr., "I' not gonna lie", age 50, moved peacefully to Heaven at his home in Salem, NY on Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021. Born in at the Mary McClellan Hospital on July 29, 1970, he was the son of the late Cassius Washburn and Gail Burch.

"Jimmy" as his family and many friends called him attended Salem Central School, was known and loved by many. He never met a stranger as he was quick to befriend everyone who crossed his path. His first of many jobs was farming. He also worked for Leroy Holding in Albany as a Mechanic, was self-employed for many years doing carpentry. He was known for his beautiful floor restorations. He also did carpentry with Robert Stone. He also worked at Shushan Bentwood, Maplewood Ice, Eagle Bridge Custom Meats and Smokehouse, Fort Miller of Greenwich and most recently at The Bagel Works in Manchester, VT.

Jimmy was an avid hunter and fisherman supplying his family with a freezer full of meat and fish each year. He loved to barbecue and built his own "pig cooker". He and his sidekick wife, April catered many local events with their delicious feasts. Jimmy loved riding his Harley with his adopted family Chuck and Donna Alexander who adored him and considered him their son. Jimmy enjoyed playing horseshoes and belonged to a local league for years, most recently playing at his and friends' homes. Along with his wife, Jimmy attended Salem United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Supper Committee for many years. He and April assisted in creating and running HUGS for HEROES, SUMC and were an integral part in raising thousands of dollars over a 12 year period for Military members, Veterans, Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs and their families. Jimmy loved the NFL, he was particularly fond of the Miami Dolphins which he enjoyed watching with friends and family. NASCAR not so much!

Jimmy is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 23 years, April (Livingston) Washburn; daughter Brooke Washburn; son James, Jr. (Casey); and granddaughter Jacelynn Washburn; sisters: Lisa Matthews, Laurie Smith; brothers: George Beagle and Rodney Beagle; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Gail "Peanut" Law.

Jimmy's family would like to thank the Salem Rescue Squad, Rev. Debbie Earthrowl, the Gariepy Funeral Home and the dear friends who have brought comfort, food, love and support to them during this difficult time.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. following the calling hours.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jimmy may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

In lieu of flowers, friends of the family ask that financial assistance be made to help the family and may be sent to Lisa Smigelski, 155 East Broadway, Salem, NY 12865.

