Jane B. Wilshere

Oct. 12, 1946 - Oct. 7, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Jane B. Wilshere, 73, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 7, 2020.

Born on October 12, 1946 in the Bronx, New York, Jane was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Jane C. Baran.

She graduated from Floral Park Memorial High School where she was a Floret, performing in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from The University of Plattsburgh. Jane enjoyed life in Glens Falls since 1970; enjoying exhibiting at LARAC, teaching aerobics at the YMCA and attending St. Mary's Church.

Jane was a devoted educator and enjoyed 33 years of service, teaching English to the 7th graders of Queensbury Middle School. She enriched students with Greek mythology, an annual poetry book, and class trips to the ocean off the coast of Mass. for whale watching. She was a member of the NYS United Teachers Association and retired from teaching in 2002.

Jane had a courageous spirit and keen intellect. She was a mountain ambassador at Gore Mountain and volunteered at Whiteface for skiing and bobsledding events. Jane enjoyed paddling her kayak and spending time on Lake George. Jane was creative; she drew, painted, knitted, sewed, did pottery, designed her own needlepoint projects, refinished and caned antique chairs and could figure out pretty much anything artistic. She saw beauty in nature and loved her flowers and houseplants. She was a Master Gardener to share her experience. Jane enjoyed walks with her dogs. She had a strong command of language, was never shy to share a grammar lesson, and was fierce with the New York Times crossword.

She shared her creativity, curiosity and adventures with her daughter, Allison. Together they traveled to many exotic locations before Allison was even a teenager. Jane and Allison enjoyed doing art projects and reading and talking about the books they read. She supported Allison's love of horses, coming to cheer her on at horse shows and loved visiting Allison and Jeff and their menagerie of creatures at their farm.

She is survived by her daughter, Allison Wilshere and son-in-law Jeff Gargano of Argyle, NY and her grand-dogs and horses; her sisters, Mary (Terry) Butler and their family of North Greenbush, NY and Theresa "Terri" (John) Case of Lake George.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George. A reception will follow at the Holiday Inn, Lake George outside in the courtyard.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to The Lucky Puppy Rescue, Great Beginnings Adoption Center, 511 Pleasant Valley Rd. Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.